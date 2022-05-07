Pennsylvania boy, 9, found dead in wooded area, DA says there is a person of interest



A 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy was found dead earlier this week and a person interested in the investigation has been confirmed by a local district attorney.

Azuri Charles, 9, was found under a lawn chair at the back of a neighbor’s house in New Kensington on Wednesday when he received news of his disappearance, TribLive.com reported.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Zicarelli told a news conference Thursday that a person interested in the investigation has been named but did not reveal the person’s identity.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that Azuri’s death was a homicide.

And Zicarelli reaffirmed the cause of death during his press conference on Thursday.

“I can confirm again that it was a homicide. The child died at the hands of another person,” Zicarelli said, according to WTAE.

According to TribuneLive.com, he said Azuri was reported missing around 8 a.m. Wednesday and was later found dead in a forest near a house.

The man who found Azuri’s body was part of an investigation that the community organized after hearing about the boy’s disappearance.

Neighbor OC Taylor told WTAE, “As soon as I saw the foot, I came and brought the detectives. It broke my heart.”

Her father, Jean Charles, had been arrested since November on a non-relational charge of common assault and a warrant for endangering the child.

Taylor said the boy was not wearing any shoes or socks.

New Kensington-Arnold School District Superintendent Chris Safecheck sent a letter to the family Wednesday evening informing them of Azuri’s death.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that one of our primary students died suddenly before school this morning,” Safecheck wrote. “It’s not easy to accept this kind of tragedy while creating so many layers of mourning across our close community.”

Azuri, a third-grader, survived cancer. He is survived by his parents and three younger sisters.