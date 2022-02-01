Pennsylvania community gifts new ATV to good Samaritan teen who shoveled snow



JOHNSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WABC) — A 14-year-old in Johnstown, Pennsylvania has been warming the hearts of his neighbors during these cold winter months.

Cohen Stahl has been shoveling driveways, clearing out mailboxes and plowing around fire hydrants.

He’s been using his ATV to get around his community.

That is until it burst into flames one day.

Now his community is giving back to Stahl by raising money for a brand new ATV.

A GoFundMe account raised $5,000 in less than 24 hours.

The community exceeded their $10,000 goal after just two days of fundraising.

———-Don’t forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our “Be Kind” campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below: