Pennsylvania doctor has leg amputated, sues fellow doctor for malpractice



A Pennsylvania doctor has filed a lawsuit against his foot doctor, alleging medical malpractice after he was forced to amputate his right leg, a report said.

Dr. Mario Adazar, 59, of Wyoming, Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit against the defendants in Luzern County Court on Monday, accusing Dr. Michael Baloga Jr. of West Pitston’s Foot and Ankle Center and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital’s Wound Healing Center, according to Penlive.com. “Catastrophic permanent injury” caused by “negligent work and mistake”.

In Pennsylvania’s Golden Korale, there were a lot of quarrel with 40 people in the Stick: Police

Adazar claims that he “suffered unnecessarily[ed] A right leg amputation “On July 27, 2021, despite being treated by Baloga several times over several months, he developed a serious infection and gas gangrene in his leg, according to the report.

The lawsuit alleges that Adazar initially sought treatment in December 2020 for a callus in his leg and a chronic ulcer. At the time, he also published his previous medical history, including type II diabetes and a recent kidney transplant, PennLive.com reported.

Three people have been hospitalized after a propane supplier fire in Pennsylvania

Six months later, in June 2021, Baloga called for the application of a total contact cast, over the wound on Adazar’s leg, the lawsuit claims.

It caused an infection, Adazar claimed, the next day his temperature rose to more than 102 degrees and he felt severe pain, requesting emergency treatment.

Adazar went into septic shock, suffering from atrial fibrillation and acute hypoxic respiratory failure, PennLive.com reported. Then his leg was amputated.