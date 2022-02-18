Pennsylvania GOP Senate clash: Bartos takes aim at Oz, McCormick for skipping debate



The battle for the Republican Senate nomination on Pennsylvania is becoming more and more divisive as a leading contestant is eyeing two top primary rivals to become the “MIA” from a debate scheduled for Monday.

“Have you seen these people? Their names are Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick. They were last known anywhere except Pennsylvania,” Senate candidate Jeff Barts, a real estate developer, philanthropist and lieutenant nominated for the 2018 Republican nomination in a new digital ad. Governor

Spot, which was first shared with Gadget Clock on Friday, the announcer claimed that “both promised to debate but now they are MIA. Why are Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick hiding from us?”

Bartos agreed to take part in a debate scheduled for Monday, hosted by Christopher Nicholas, a well-known Pennsylvania-based GOP consultant.

Oz, a cardiac surgeon and author who hosted the popular TV show “Dr. Oz Show,” until the start of his Senate campaign late last year, contacted the organizers of the debate a few weeks ago that there was a conflict over his schedule that evening but praised it. Hosting them, ”his campaigner told Gadget Clock.

And Oz added to the campaign that they were “not aware of why Dave McCormick decided to return after making promises.”

The McCormick campaign told Gadget Clock that the former hedge fund executive, West Point graduate, veteran of the Gulf War and Treasury Department official who entered the race last month “is looking forward to the debate. Hopefully Mehmet will confirm a day and time soon.”

Bartos, who last March tried to retire GOP Sen. Pat Tommy and began his bid to succeed in a race that could determine whether Republicans would be able to regain a Senate majority in midterm elections this year, has repeatedly said that his “entire career should be focused on Pennsylvania.” Done. ”

And his latest attack ad, which the Barts campaign says fox news is backed by a very modest digital buy, is his latest jab at Oz and McCormick, whom he calls “political tourists … who parachuted into Pennsylvania.”

Oz has lived in neighboring New Jersey for years, but his campaign notes that he registered to vote as a Republican in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, more than a year ago, using his wife’s parents’ home in the prosperous Philadelphia suburb of Brian Athens as his residence. According to election records, he voted twice in 2021 on the absentee ballot in Pennsylvania. Oz lived in Keystone State a few decades ago, having graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Medical School and Wharton Business School in 1986.

McCormick grew up in Pennsylvania, where his family has deep roots, but has lived in Connecticut in recent years. Last year he bought a house in the Pittsburgh area.

Monday’s debate is the second in a GOP primary race in which McCormick and Oz are not taking part. Neither candidate took part in a Jan. 12 debate hosted by the Lawrence County GOP.

Another key candidate, Carla Sands, a real estate and investment executive who served as ambassador to Denmark during the administration of then-President Donald Trump, also did not take part in the January debate and announced on Friday that she would not be participating in Monday’s shutdown. Either because it won’t be television. But it turns out that the controversy will be shown on statewide television, PCNTV, a cable network in Pennsylvania.

According to figures from the national ad tracking firm AdImpact, more than $ 20 million has already been spent on running TV ads in the Pennsylvania Senate race, thanks to a crowded field of independent wealthy candidates and well-funded super PACs. And so far almost all the spending has come from the GOP instead of the democratic competition, with three months left until the early May 17th.