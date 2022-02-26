World

Orlando – Dave White, the Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, has told Gadget Clock that he will sit down with former President Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to seek his approval.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with the president. He’s done a great job for the United States. He’s put America first, like what I’m trying to do in Pennsylvania, putting Pennsylvania first, getting people back to work, it’s a good job,” White said.

A CPAC '22 sign at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida on February 25, 2022

(Gadget Clock)

White, a former steamfitter who went on to earn millions of dollars as the owner of an HVAC company, has already thrown নিজের 4 million of his own money into the competition, according to a publicity official.

“I’m competing for governor because I was one of the businesses that Governor Wolf shut down 20 months ago without a plan,” White said.

“Debbie and I, my wife, started a business 20 years ago, turned it into a $ 85 million-a-year business. If someone from the government comes and says you have to close your door, it’s a mistake. It should never have happened. It happened in Pennsylvania.”

Dave White, the Pennsylvania governor candidate, spoke with Gadget Clock Digital.

White sits on a crowded primary field with former U.S. Republican Lou Barletta and former U.S. Attorney William McSweeney.

Another candidate in the primary is Doug Mastriano, a state senator who was nominated by the committee on January 6 for a possible role in working to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Mastriano has denied involvement in the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

White says he’s the best on the field because he can bring a lot of Trump ideas to Pennsylvania.

Former President Trump

(AP Photo / Andrew Harnick)

“I’m a pipe fitter and I started a business 20 years ago and turned it into a very successful business. And I’m going to bring a business-like attitude to Washington like Donald Trump,” White said. “I want to bring it to Pennsylvania so we can do things.”

