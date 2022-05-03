Pennsylvania homeowner calls intersection a ‘death trap’ after several car crashes damage her home



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Pennsylvania homeowner has described the turn of his residence as a “death trap” when multiple car accidents caused property damage.

The house of Claire Williams has become a landing pit for speeding drivers who lose control behind the wheel and fly home.

Williams told Fox 29, “If you’re going at high speed, it’s actually a kind of air carrier that will take you to the yard.”

A Pennsylvania mother has been arrested after she shot her two sons in the head: police

More than 20 home crashes have been documented for nearly a decade.

The Williams family has replaced their fence twice since last year. The first incident occurred in July 2021, the second occurred in February.

The Pennsylvania man is being held by a homeowner’s pit bull until police arrive

In addition to the car crash in his home, William described the rest of the pedestal around him.

“We had a hit-and-run, the police are chasing people, drunk drivers all come through this yard,” he told Fox. 29

The latest incident has resulted in a huge, hole, gas leak and cracked foundation of the house, although they were not there to see it. The damage made the house uninhabitable.

“We’re calling Pendot,” said Williams’ neighbor Leslie Lewis-McGarth. “What is it going to take? A life? We thank God that these inhabitants were not in this house when this happened.”

Williams claims that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has promised to fix the intersection, but has not yet done so.