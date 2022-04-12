Pennsylvania House passes bill preventing transgender females from competing in female sports



The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted Tuesday to pass a measure designating biological sex in schools across the state, banning transgender women from participating in women’s sports.

In a vote of 115-84, House Bill 972, called the Fairness in Women Sports Act, passed the House and is now in the state Senate for consideration. If the measure is successfully passed in the state Senate vote, which is debating a similar measure, Senate Bill 1191, Democrat Governor Tom Wolf has promised to veto it.

The bill calls for the designation of sports teams as male, female or cod “public institutions of higher learning or any school or institution where students or groups compete against a public school entity or public institution of higher learning”. This measure would apply to state sports teams that are publicly funded and that compete against government-funded schools.

The measure specifically states that sports should not be “open to male, female or female” students.

In a tweet released Tuesday, Wolf said the “transphobic” law would not make it past his desk.

“As states across the country push for transphobic legislation, some Republicans in the General Assembly are wasting time trying to do the same in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “It won’t cross my desk.”

Wolff instead called on the state legislature to pass House Bill 300, known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act or Fairness Act, which would amend the state’s 1955 human relations law to protect residents of the state from being “sexually, sexually discriminated against.” ” Adaptation, gender identity or expression “.

“Women lose on a fair playground when they are forced to compete against biological men,” said Republican Rep. Barbara Gleim, the bill’s primary sponsor, according to The Pennsylvania newspaper The Daily Item.

Senate Bill 1191, which calls for “clearly designating sports activities in public institutions of higher learning and public school entities as male, female, or code,” passed the Senate Education Committee by 7-4 votes on Monday.