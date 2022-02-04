Pennsylvania man convicted of strangling newborn son he had with underage girl hanged himself in prison



A Pennsylvania man convicted of strangling his newborn son with a minor girl in 2017 has been found dead in his prison after hanging himself, officials say.

Christopher Kennedy, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell at the State Correctional Institutional-Rockview in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, last Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said in a press release.

Prison staff tried to provide life-saving measures until the facility’s medical staff arrived, prison officials said.

The EMS arrived at the scene and transported Kennedy to Mount Nitani Medical Center, where he died at 5:10 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police were notified and an investigation was launched.

The Center County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday sentenced Kennedy to death by hanging for suicide, Gadget Clock confirmed.

According to court records obtained by Gadget Clock, Kennedy was sentenced last September to 18 to 36 years for killing a newborn baby with a minor girl. Police said he had buried the child’s body in cement.

After being admitted to the hospital due to complications of delivery, police discovered Kennedy’s relationship with the teenager and the baby’s body.

Kennedy pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit third-degree murder and pleaded guilty to a felony count of involuntary sexual intercourse, according to court records obtained by Gadget Clock.

Kennedy has been serving time at SCI Rockview since December 22, 2021.