Pennsylvania man found dismembering girlfriend’s body after officers respond to domestic disturbance: police



A Pennsylvania man was arrested Friday after he was caught smashing his girlfriend’s headless body while police responded to a domestic dispute, authorities said.

The bomber struck shortly after 4 a.m. in Willow’s apartment in Clifton Heights, just outside Philadelphia, police said.

Respondents noticed a light in the apartment and saw a man, later identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Scaria, using a knife to dismember a dead woman’s body in a room, FOX29 reported, citing Philadelphia police. The officer noticed that the body had already been decapitated and a plastic wrap was next to the body.

Clifton Heights Police Chief Timothy Rockenbach described the incident as “absolutely horrific”.

“I don’t even know in what words I can describe to you how incredibly insane it is, especially in my town,” the chief told WPVI-TV.

Officers kicked the front door and arrested Scaria at the scene, FOX29 reported.

Scuria told officers that he and the victim were arguing when he hit her on the head and face more than once, knocking her unconscious, according to police. He said he was trying to get the body out in pieces.

He says he was in a relationship with the victim, according to police, but now it seems to be over.

Scaria is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and abuse of a corpse.