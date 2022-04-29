World

Pennsylvania man pinned down by homeowner’s pitbull until police arrive

14 hours ago
A 9-year-old rescue dog named “Spuds” assaults his family from an alleged intrusion into their Pennsylvania home and helps detain him until police arrive.

“Spods is a defender,” said Pitbull owner Leroy Rucker.

On March 24, Spudd proved his love for his owner by protecting him from the alleged intruder.

“I just sat here and watched TV and YouTube with the dogs as I always do,” Rocker recalled to Fox 8 in a recent interview.

Booking photo of Robert Burke Jr. from Blair County Jail.

(Blair County Jail)

At the time, 53-year-old Robert Burke Jr. allegedly broke through the door. The owner and their favorite dog, Spood, jumped in quick action.

“He’s not going to walk into my house without an invitation.” Rocker added to Fox 8, “He saw me fight, he wants to fight.”

Spads, a 9-year-old peat bull, rescued his family from an unwanted intruder

(Fox 8)

Rocker said Spads helped keep the man in check for 20 minutes until law enforcement arrived.

According to court documents, Burke is being held at the Blair County Jail on charges of burglary, criminal intrusion, general assault and harassment. His next court date is set for May 13 with $ 50,000 bail.

“For them, it’s protection. For me, it’s love,” Rocker told Fox 8.

