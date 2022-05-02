Pennsylvania mother arrested after allegedly shooting her two sons in the head: police



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Pennsylvania woman allegedly shot her two sons at their home Monday morning before attempting to shoot her neighbor and fleeing the scene, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintrab said.

Trinh Nguyen, 38, was arrested a few hours later in a church parking lot and apparently attempted suicide.

Authorities were initially called to Nguyen’s home in Upper Macfield Township, Pennsylvania, around 7:00 a.m., based on an armed report.

A 22-year-old neighbor told officers that Nguyen approached and asked her ex-husband to give her a box of photos, then tried to shoot her twice in the face with a black revolver, but the gun did not fire.

Neighbor was able to disarm Nguyen, who then jumped into a white Toyota Siena minivan and fled the area.

An officer then entered the house with a neighbor and found his two sons, aged 13 and 9, lying on the bed with gunshot wounds to their heads.

Alabama Correctional Officer Arrested for Missing Alabama Corruption Officer

The two boys have no hope of survival.

“Both children will give the gift of life to others because their organs will be transplanted,” Weintrab said at a news conference. “It’s a terrible tragedy, but perhaps something better is still to come.”

Nguyen is facing three counts of attempted murder and a count of possession of an instrument of crime. Once her sons are pronounced dead, two of those counts will be upgraded to murder.

He was found in the parking lot of United Methodist Church in Washington Crossing around 11:30 a.m., about three miles from his home.

Weintraub said he was “impressed” and authorities believe he tried to commit suicide.

Nguyen will be evicted from his five-bedroom home on Tuesday for failing to pay rent for several months, the Box County Courier Times reported.