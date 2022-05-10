Pennsylvania mother charged with murder after sons she allegedly shot have died: police



A Pennsylvania woman accused of shooting her own sons has now been charged with murder because they are dead, Bucks County District Attorney announced Monday.

Trinh Nguyen, 38, was initially arrested and charged with attempted murder when he shot his sons, Jeffrey, 13, and Nelson, 9, but the charge escalated to first-degree murder after being removed from life support at Children’s Hospital. Done. Philadelphia reported on Friday, May 6, Philadelphia Fox 29.

Box County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said Nguyen was charged with shooting the boys in the head because they were sleeping in their beds before fleeing the scene.

Neguen was found alive in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church in Washington’s Crossing, three miles from home, police said.

A weapon was found in the car, as well as several packages believed to be heroin, police said. A note was also found in the car that read: “Please call 911! My children died in their bed at 119 Timber Ridge Rd 18490,” according to the report.

Fox 29 reported that Nguyen explained during his trial that he was not trying to flee the scene but left to buy drugs that he hoped to use in a suicide attempt.

Leaving a handwritten note at home, the crime appears to have been premeditated, police said.

Police say Nguyen was charged with attempted murder by firing a gun at his 22-year-old neighbor while he was running away from home.

Jeffrey was an eighth-grader at Newtown Middle School and a third-grader at Nelson Soul Feinstone, the school district said in a post.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two of our Council Rock students and will miss them very much,” the district said.

“This tragic incident has shocked our council rock community,” the district added. “As a school community, we will continue to provide assistance to students, staff and families as we deal with this horrific incident. Our Crisis Response Team continues to see this tragedy unfold.”

