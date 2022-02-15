Pennsylvania police cruiser windshield shattered by tire that flies off pickup truck in stunning video

World

Police officers were monitoring traffic in Pennsylvania on Monday when a tire of a pickup truck blew through the air and shattered the windshield in front of them.

Officers were parked in the middle lane of the 1300 block of Zion Road in Spring Township, Pennsylvania, when the tire came off a pickup truck, hit the divider lane and crashed into the windshield.

Dashcam footage released by the department shows the windshield shattering. The department said that after hitting the cruiser, the tire spread in the air and hit a moving vehicle coming from the other direction.

The Washington Man helped save the lives of two injured delegates; ‘I left a whole magazine to this guy’

Bodycam footage of an officer inside shows both officers guarding their eyes before tires hit the windshield, sending pieces of glass inside the vehicle.

The department said the cruiser suffered some “extensive damage” but that both the officer and the pickup truck driver were not injured.

Spring Township is about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

