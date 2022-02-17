Pennsylvania police fatally shoot man who fired at officer serving arrest warrant, authorities say



Authorities say a Pennsylvania man was shot dead by police Wednesday after he allegedly shot an officer in the chest while trying to serve a warrant.

Pennsylvania State Police say Camp Hill, Newville and North Middleton Township Police Department officers opened fire at a Carlisle residence while issuing an arrest warrant for Roger Wayne Ellis, 54.

Alice had an active arrest warrant for fleeing and evading police, as well as multiple other warrants, police said. Says.

When responding officers arrived, they verified that Alice was inside the residence and obtained consent to enter from the homeowner, according to a preliminary police investigation.

Officers announced and identified themselves as they tried to get Alice out of the house, but she denied it, police said.

“At this point Alice made a handgun and shot a North Middleton Township officer at close range inside the residence, hitting the officer in their bulletproof vest,” police said.

Authorities said officers retreated and set up a cordon before Alice left the house and “came” to the officer who was shot while holding a handgun.

Police said the officer then shot Alice, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer who allegedly shot Alice was treated at a hospital for her injuries and has since been released, according to authorities.

Police did not immediately identify him.

Last month, Camp Hill police said they tried to stop Alice when she was accused of driving a car with a DUI-suspended driving license. Police say Alice escaped from officers trying to stop her and committed numerous traffic crimes “in the process.”

His previous criminal history involved arrests for drunk driving in Cumberland County in 2008 and in Adams County in 2011, the department said.

Pennsylvania State Police are currently conducting an investigation.

Carlyle is about 120 miles northwest of Philadelphia.