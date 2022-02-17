World

Pennsylvania police fatally shoot man who fired at officer serving arrest warrant, authorities say

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Pennsylvania police fatally shoot man who fired at officer serving arrest warrant, authorities say
Written by admin
Pennsylvania police fatally shoot man who fired at officer serving arrest warrant, authorities say

Pennsylvania police fatally shoot man who fired at officer serving arrest warrant, authorities say

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Authorities say a Pennsylvania man was shot dead by police Wednesday after he allegedly shot an officer in the chest while trying to serve a warrant.

Pennsylvania State Police say Camp Hill, Newville and North Middleton Township Police Department officers opened fire at a Carlisle residence while issuing an arrest warrant for Roger Wayne Ellis, 54.

Alice had an active arrest warrant for fleeing and evading police, as well as multiple other warrants, police said. Says.

One killed, two injured in Philadelphia Area College dormitory stabbing

Roger Wayne Ellis, 54, had an active arrest warrant for fleeing and evading police, as well as multiple other warrants, authorities said.

Roger Wayne Ellis, 54, had an active arrest warrant for fleeing and evading police, as well as multiple other warrants, authorities said.
(Camp Hill Police Department)

When responding officers arrived, they verified that Alice was inside the residence and obtained consent to enter from the homeowner, according to a preliminary police investigation.

Officers announced and identified themselves as they tried to get Alice out of the house, but she denied it, police said.

“At this point Alice made a handgun and shot a North Middleton Township officer at close range inside the residence, hitting the officer in their bulletproof vest,” police said.

Authorities said officers retreated and set up a cordon before Alice left the house and “came” to the officer who was shot while holding a handgun.

Another shot while arguing with a woman in Philadelphia, reports say

Police said the officer then shot Alice, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer who allegedly shot Alice was treated at a hospital for her injuries and has since been released, according to authorities.

READ Also  Kamila Valieva Practices Figure Skating Routine Despite Report of Positive Drug Test – Gadget Clock

Police did not immediately identify him.

Last month, Camp Hill police said they tried to stop Alice when she was accused of driving a car with a DUI-suspended driving license. Police say Alice escaped from officers trying to stop her and committed numerous traffic crimes “in the process.”

His previous criminal history involved arrests for drunk driving in Cumberland County in 2008 and in Adams County in 2011, the department said.

Pennsylvania State Police are currently conducting an investigation.

Carlyle is about 120 miles northwest of Philadelphia.


#Pennsylvania #police #fatally #shoot #man #fired #officer #serving #arrest #warrant #authorities

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Praise for Eileen Gu breaks Chinese social media

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment