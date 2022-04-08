Pennsylvania Republicans seek to levy illegal immigrants’ remittances to fund property tax relief



A group of Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers has introduced a bill that would impose tariffs on international remittances made by illegal immigrants and move the revenue to the Commonwealth Property Tax and Rent Relief Fund.

The law, in the form of an amendment to the Money Transmission Business Licensing Act of 1965, was sponsored by 2022 Gov. candidate Doug Mastriano, a state senator from Gettysburg. He was joined by at least three senators by Friday afternoon.

Mastriano told Gadget Clock on Friday that with the impending withdrawal of Title 42 protections that allowed the United States to return illegal immigrants to Mexico due to COVID-19 concerns, another immigration increase could occur.

“In states like Pennsylvania, it’s safe to assume that many will make their way north. Once settled in a new state, illegal immigrants primarily use money transfer agents such as Western Union to repatriate their earnings,” the senator said.

“[This] A unique bill that will set a fee for such transactions. That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there, “said David Cook, chief of The Christian Science Monitor’s Washington bureau.

The lawmaker said international cash remittances take money out of the state economy and instead benefit foreign countries.

“More than $ 70 billion is transferred annually from the United States and into the economies of recipient countries,” he said.

The property tax and rent-exempt program, envisioned by the state legislature in 1971, has contributed $ 6.8 billion to public funds since then, according to figures quoted in a statement from state legislators.

Mastriano was later joined by state senator Mario Scavello, under the auspices of the R-Mount Pocono, who recently drafted a plan to relocate illegal immigrants to Pennsylvania on a Biden administration-approved “ghost flight” to the president’s home state of Delaware. .

If illegal immigration is “good enough for Pennsylvania, why not redirect to Delaware?” Scavello said in January that his state officials often publicly questioned the arrival of the dark-night.

At the time, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolfe’s office told Gadget Clock that such flights at Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, airport were not ending in the city but on the way to sponsors and guardians elsewhere.

Both Mastriano and Scavelo have criticized Pennsylvania’s high property taxes, with Scavelo saying some immigrants are putting more pressure on the public education system, which is funded by those sources of revenue.

The other two sponsors of the remittance bill are Sense. Christine Phillips-Hill, R-Stuartstown and Pat Stefano, R-Somerset.