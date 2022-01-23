Pennsylvania school board member tells parents ‘I don’t work for you’



One Pennsylvania school board member has a message for parents: “No, I don’t work for you.”

York Suburban School District school board member Richard Robinson wrote an op-ed within the York Dispatch explaining his declare.

Robinson wrote that native school boards require a public remark alternative for parents and different members of the group to voice their opinions about points associated to school, however there was a serious shift just lately.

“This provision provides residents of a school district the prospect to vent their spleens about exorbitant taxes or demand topics be taught correctly the best way they have been throughout probably the most frigid interval of the Chilly Warfare. Prior to now, most of the time, no one confirmed up,” Robinson mentioned. “Not lately. As social media retailers, nationwide information broadcasts and our native newspapers inform us, school boards at the moment are the brand new battleground within the struggle for America’s future.”

Robinson wrote that some members of the group interpret the general public remark portion of school board conferences to point out “why they’ve the collective intelligence of a village fool.”

“Some members of my group seem to interpret this a part of board conferences because the event to inform board members why they’ve the collective intelligence of a village fool and the way the school district must be addressing actual issues,” the school board member wrote.

Robinson’s essay drew a response from Nicole Neily, president of Parents Defending Schooling, who advised Fox Information Digital that the school board member was mocking parents.

“Far too many elected officers have proven over the previous two years that the ‘consent of the ruled’ is little greater than an inconvenient velocity bump on the highway to advancing their unpopular agendas,” Neily mentioned. “Mocking and dismissing the considerations of the group could also be cathartic for petty dictators, however it’s not a path to electoral success.”

In his op-ed, the school board member additionally shared a few of his “positions” and mentioned that he would not “work” for taxpayers.

“With all due respect to the women and men who snarl, ‘I’m a taxpayer! You work for me!’ No, I don’t work for you. I used to be elected by individuals who voted to signify you,” Robinson wrote.

Within the record of “positions” written, Robinson additionally states that parents don’t “at all times” know what’s finest for their baby.

“‘Don’t parents at all times know what’s finest for their baby?’ No, we don’t. Nonetheless, if you’re offended as a result of I don’t consider parents are infallible, you may at all times sue or take your baby out of school. Your alternative,” Robinson wrote.

Robinson additionally wrote that parents who declare that “well being and security measures” are damaging kids’s psychological well being to “justify their very own social agenda” are “probably the most offensive and vile of all.”

“Lastly, with all due respect to the charlatans who declare well being and security measures are accountable for destroying the psychological well being of kids merely to justify their very own social agenda, you’re the most offensive and vile of all,” Robinson writes.

“There are members of this group who tried to attract consideration to the warning indicators of accelerating psychological misery amongst our kids lengthy earlier than you ever considered psychological well being as a possible cudgel. To hearken to your repeated distortions of the info is nauseating.”