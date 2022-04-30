Pennsylvania school district ‘appalled’ at drag show during after-school LGBT club



A Pennsylvania high school has apologized this week after their LGBT club hosted a drag show.

The Hampfield School District has issued a statement apologizing for “related” performances at a gay Sexuality Alliance club event this week. According to local outlet Lancaster Online, students at the club, led by a teacher in charge of the group, performed a routine of erotic dancing in drag clothing.

The Hempfield School District said in a statement: “We are appalled by what has happened and do not condone such activity in our school.” “The costumes or performances of the invited guests were not appropriate in our school environment.”

The school district has apologized to students, their parents and the community for the controversial event after photos and videos from the online show were leaked. The Hempfield administration has acknowledged the inappropriate content of the program.

“We are taking the incident seriously in our ongoing investigation and follow-up activities. It is important to the district commissioners that the district has the trust and confidence of the community and we understand that such an incident completely undermines that trust.” The school wrote.

The school has also assured parents that an unnamed person has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.

“We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation and holding those involved accountable, with disciplinary action consistent with any outcome,” the school concluded.

Drug shows for children have exploded in popularity in recent years, sparking controversy across the country.

A Wisconsin High School teacher The student who performed as part of the “Fine Arts Week” event said she received a lot of support from the school community after the performance clips were spread on social media.

Matt Cashdan, a French teacher, told WKOW: “The best thing about me was that when I went back to school after all this media stuff, there were signs all around the school saying we support you, LGBTQ rights.”