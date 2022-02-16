World

Pennsylvania school removes CNN from classrooms, can choose patriotic videos instead

A Pennsylvania In the midst of such broadcast bias, the school board voted to stop compulsory streaming of a CNN-affiliated program in its middle school.

The Norwin School Board Voted Monday 5-4 to finish showing homeroom teachers to students CNN 10Described as a “compact on-demand news broadcast that is ideal for on-the-go or in the classroom.”

Teachers will now use their discretion to decide whether to turn off the TV, show the newscast or show patriotic videos at events such as Veterans Day or the Pearl Harbor attack. Tribe Live reported.

Norwin Middle School in Pennsylvania

(Norwin Middle School)

Ashley Egan, a mother in North Huntington, said the CNN-affiliated program was broadcasting “Feeding [her son] Every day that CNN is a label you can trust. ”

CNN 10 was first added to the essential viewing material in the district in 2019, after schools had previously watched a similar program from Channel One.

An empty classroom.

(iStock)

Egan added that it is “not neutral” that the program recommends students “visit our friends at CNN.com.”

Kristen Umar, an eighth-grade social studies teacher, said the CNN 10 programming school supports the district’s civic involvement mission statement.

A representative from the Norwin School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

