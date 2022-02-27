World

Pennsylvania Senate clash: Bartos showcases ‘strongest grassroots army’ in GOP primary race

Orlando, Fla. – In a fiery Republican primary in the country’s most expensive Senate race this year, candidate Jeff Berts says he’s got the winning element that his rivals don’t have for the GOP nomination in Pennsylvania.

“I’ve been working around the state for five years,” Fox told News Digital in an interview at the 2018 Republican-nominated Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) for real estate developer, philanthropist and lieutenant governor.

“Voters know me and I know them. We have the strongest grassroots infrastructure. We have the strongest grassroots forces in 67 counties,” Berts said.

What Dr. Oz told Gadget Clock about his Senate bid in Pennsylvania

Bartos, who began his Senate campaign about a year ago, is one of the main contenders in the race to succeed GOP Sen. Pat Tommy in retiring. It is a Senate contest in a key battlefield state that could decide whether Republicans regain a majority in the chamber in mid-November elections.

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Jeff Barts attends a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on February 25, 2022.

His top rivals in the GOP Senate primary include Mehmet Oz, a well-known celebrity physician, cardiac surgeon, author and popular TV “Dr. Oz Show;” Its longtime host. Dave McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, West Point graduate and veteran of the Gulf War who served as Treasury Department official in the administration of former President George W. Bush; Carla Sands, a real estate executive and chief Republican donor who served as ambassador to Denmark under former President Donald Trump; And Kathy Burnett, a veteran and conservative political commentator.

READ Also  It's Time to Stop Paying for VPNs

Pennsylvania Gop calls Senate candidate McCormack Putin ‘oppressive’

Pointing to some of his competitors, Bartos argued that “they couldn’t buy what we made for $ 100 million. For us, the message cuts through all the noise.”

For months, Bartos has repeatedly said that his “entire career has been focused on Pennsylvania.” And the candidate, his campaign and an outside super pac who supports Bertos have repeatedly targeted Oz and McCormick. Bartos has again called them “political tourists” who he claims “came to Pennsylvania to serve themselves.”

At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on February 25, 2022, Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dr. Oz and Jeff Barts are crossing the path

Oz has lived in neighboring New Jersey for years, but his campaign notes that he registered to vote as a Republican in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, more than a year ago, using his wife’s parents’ home in the Philadelphia suburb of Brian Athens as his residence. According to election records, he voted twice in 2021 on the absentee ballot in Pennsylvania. Oz lived in Keystone State a few decades ago, having graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Medical School and Wharton Business School in 1986.

More than 20 20 million slugfest in Pennsylvania

McCormick grew up in Pennsylvania, where his family has deep roots, but lived in Connecticut in recent years before moving to the Pittsburgh area. And Sands, who also grew up in Pennsylvania, returned to his native state after living in California for many years.

“Pennsylvanians want to know you’re there,” Barts told Gadget Clock.

READ Also  Biden to pledge 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron, set to address Americans

He said he was talking to voters, asking candidates “where have you been in the last two years when the state was closed and what you did specifically to help Pennsylvanians who were closed, whose businesses were closed, whose schools were closed.” Wants to know if the candidates were there to help them. And that’s not specific to me. I have the most effective story to tell about it because our campaign is based on saving Main Street Pennsylvania. “

He pointed to his Pennsylvania 30-day fund, which he said helped $ 3.5 million and more than 1,000 small businesses float into the crater economy during the coronavirus epidemic.

Bartos said “that’s why we won five out of six Straw Pole” party officials and workers who recently held across Keystone State.

Looking at the Pennsylvania primary on May 17, Barts argued that his message was “to connect with the electorate. Voters care that you are there. Voters want to know you care about them.”

