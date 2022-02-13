Pennsylvania Senate race: Dave McCormick to air ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ ad during Super Bowl



Exclusive: In Pennsylvania, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Dave McCormick runs a “Let’s Go Brandon” Super Bowl ad Sunday, highlighting the “self-prone” issues facing President Biden and his administration.

Gadget Clock has received a 30-second ad from McCormick, which is expected to air on the NBC platform during the Super Bowl in Pennsylvania.

The ad plays the song “Let’s Go Brandon” as it captures the headlines of the problems plaguing the Biden administration – such as rising inflation, unpredictable withdrawals from Afghanistan, rising crime and a record amount of illegal border crossings.

The word “Let’s go Brandon” took the Internet by storm in early October when an NBC reporter at the NASCAR Xfinity series race chanted “Let’s go Brandon” to fans at the stand after driver Brandon Brown’s victory. They were really shouting, “F — Joe Biden!” The phrase has since become a popular anti-Biden rally.

“The problem we’re facing is much bigger than Brandon,” McCormick told Gadget Clock. “The frustration and anger we feel over the failure of our current leadership in Washington has inspired me to run for office.”

“Whether it is unable to afford gas or groceries due to record-high inflation, widespread crime in our city, fentanyl smuggling across the open border and the dramatic spike in human exploitation, or the shameful lack of accountability for the deaths of 13 people.” Biden and the Left were driven by extreme policies, “McCormick said. “The Pennsylvanians had enough.”

McCormick added that, as an veteran, he “fought for this country.”

McCormick is a veteran of the Gulf War.

“I believe in its importance,” he told Gadget Clock. “Together we can turn things around by restoring common sense and strong leadership.”

McCormick, a former CEO of Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest hedge funds, has a relationship with former President Trump. His campaign website supports the former president’s “America First” agenda.

McCormick was considered for the top post in the Trump cabinet, and his wife, Dina Powell, served as deputy national security adviser to the McCormick Trump administration.

Trump, however, has not yet backed the new candidate in the race.

Pennsylvania is one of the major Senate races in the mid-2022 election cycle that will decide the upper house.

The state’s GOP primary is one of the hottest-competing and most-watched cycles, as McCormick Republicans face off against a crowded field, including well-known celebrity therapist Dr. Mehmet Oz has 6 All of them are vying for the GOP nomination to retire GOP Sen. Pat Tommy in Pennsylvania’s main battlefield state.

McCormick recently received approval from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz and former White House Press Secretary, now Arkansas Governorate Candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

His campaign told Gadget Clock that McCormick had just returned from a U.S.-Mexico border tour where he had the approval of Brandon Jude, head of the Border Patrol Union.