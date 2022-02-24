World

Pennsylvania truck convoy close to DC; ‘We’re the tip of the arrow right now,’ organizer says

Multiple trucker convoys were scheduled to arrive in Washington DC, depart from Pennsylvania the following week, and were a few miles from the capital on Wednesday, an organizer told Gadget Clock.

Bob Bollas, who owns a trucking company, said his convoy left Scranton on Tuesday in an attempt to get lawmakers’ attention behind the COVID-19 mandate and restrictions.

On Wednesday evening, he told Gadget Clock he was 30 miles from the capital in “bumper-to-bumper” traffic. He had earlier promised gridlocks and disruptions in the Capital Beltway as well as delays.

“I came down at 2mph,” he told Gadget Clock while stuck in traffic. “We are now the tip of the arrow.”

He added that the convoy was not the cause of the traffic jam on Wednesday.

He said several truck drivers left the convoy in the middle of a possible threat of arrest. More trips are expected from California next week.

The protest movement is mostly centered on government orders related to COVID-19.

Bolas said he took into account the need for masks and vaccines, rising fuel prices, trucking industry regulations and the problem of illegal immigration.

“It’s taken away. Everything that America claims has been taken away,” he said. “We are just saying that the rights they took are just to restore them.”

He adds, “What they’re seeing today is a prelude to what’s going to happen if they don’t sit back and listen to us and get rid of these restrictions.” “Because then we will shut down the country. We control this country. Not the government.”

Truck drivers are expected to gather in DC in response to the flood, assisting National Guard officers with traffic assistance.

In Canada, truckers clashed with authorities during their own week-long protests against government orders.

“We need to support our Canadian opponents,” Ballus said. “They’re upset. They lost their freedom there.”

