Pennsylvania Uber driver and mother of four plead for her life before she was murdered by passenger

12 seconds ago
An Uber driver and mother of four who was killed in Pennsylvania earlier this month begged a passenger to save her life in a robbery attempt that resulted in her death, according to Dashcam evidence.

“I’m begging you, I have four kids,” Christie Specuza, 38, was quoted as saying by The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, according to dashcam video footage of the horrific crime.

Philadelphia man, 2 juvenile elderly man charged with beating to death

Spicuzza of Turtle Creek was found dead in a single shot to the head in Monroville, 10 miles east of Pittsburgh on 12 February. Allegheny County Police Department Stated

On February 10, at 9:15 p.m., Spicuza picked up a 22-year-old passenger named Calvin Crew. Upon entering the vehicle, the crew pulled out a gun and placed it behind the speaker’s head, according to a criminal complaint. Allegedly, the police discussed the evidence found in the Speaker Dashcam.

According to the Post-Gazette, Spicuzza made it clear to the crew that he had a family. The crew replied, “I have a family too. Run now.”

The crew allegedly told Spicuza that if he followed his demands, everything would be “right” just before the crew reached the dashcam and before the footage was finished.

The crew was arrested Thursday and was arraigned Friday before District Judge Robert P. Dzivonic. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 25, and the crew is being held in Allegheny County Jail without bail, the Post-Gazette noted.

Spicuza was reported missing on Feb. 11 after he failed to drive home for Uber the night before. The next day, a delivery driver discovered his body, and Pitcairn police found his car in the 500 block of Fourth Street in Pitcairn.

County Police Superintendent Christopher Cairns said he believed there was no connection between the crew and Spooker and that the perpetrator intended to snatch the mother.

An investigation is underway into exactly what happened that evening.

