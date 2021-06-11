Penny Lancaster is seen on patrol for the first time since becoming a qualified police officer

by

Penny Lancaster was seen on patrol for the first time on Friday as she sported a uniform and talked to residents in London after qualifying as a police officer. 

On the beat: Penny Lancaster was photographed on patrol for the first time on Friday as she sported a uniform and talked to citizens in London, after qualifying as a police officer

Penny rocked a black outfit, chunky boots and a tactical vest which featured an array of pockets and handcuffs for potential arrests. 

She wore the iconic police constable hat and appeared to have an earpiece while on responsibility. 

Penny swept her blonde tresses again in a sensible ponytail and saved make-up to a minimal. 

Dedicated: The model has been working as a Special Constable with the City Of London Police force after officially obtaining her badge in April

Eyes of the law: And she appeared hard at work as she engaged in a stern conversation with a pedestrian during her shift in the city centre

Gear: Penny rocked a black outfit, chunky boots and a tactical vest which featured an array of pockets and handcuffs for potential arrests

Prepared: She wore the iconic police constable hat and appeared to have an earpiece whilst on duty

Natural: Penny swept her blonde tresses back in a practical ponytail and kept make-up to a minimum

Throughout an look on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday she stated that she hadn’t made any arrests throughout her 5 duties thus far, however had helped a suicidal lady, who was in ‘determined’ want. 

Penny advised hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley: ‘Whenever you consider policing, you consider the most violent crimes however we’re on the market to assist the most susceptible. 

‘At this specific time there’s a lot of incidents on the bridges and I did assist somebody who was very determined on the bridge the different night time. It may be rewarding in so some ways.’

Penny added that she’s drawing on her life expertise and function as a mom for her police work, insisting she has the full help of her rocker husband Rod, 76.

Cop to it: The model raised her hands in apparent frustration as she exchanged words with a surprised passerby

Responsibility: During an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday she said that she hadn't made any arrests during her five duties to date, but had helped a suicidal woman

All in a day's work: Penny told hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley: 'When you think of policing, you think of the most violent crimes but we’re out there to help the most vulnerable'

Inspired: She added: 'At this particular time there’s a lot of incidents on the bridges and I did help someone who was very desperate on the bridge the other night. It can be rewarding in so many ways'

In her corner: Penny added that she's drawing on her life experience and role as a mother for her police work, insisting she has the full support of her rocker husband Rod, 76

When requested if he tried to dissuade her from taking the job, she stated: ‘By no means. It is harmful, however the police are the public, the public are the police. 

‘There’s men and women alike – brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, we’re simply common folks however we put that uniform on to assist defend.’

Penny has managed to go beneath the radar whereas on patrol, along with her saying nobody has recognised her due to the uniform, regardless of her public profile.

She insists the ‘stab vest, armour, baton, cuffs’ guarantee she’s ‘dressed as a common’.

Supportive husband: The TV personality and her muscian husband are pictured on holiday together last year

Symbiotic: When asked if he tried to dissuade her from taking the job, she said: 'Not at all. It is dangerous, but the police are the public, the public are the police'

United: She added: 'There’s women and men alike - brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, we’re just regular people but we put that uniform on to help protect'

Incognito: Penny has managed to go under the radar while on patrol, with her saying no one has recognised her thanks to the uniform, despite her public profile

And on why she joined the pressure, she concluded: ‘The campaigning and charity work I do, this is simply an extension of working for the group and for the good of individuals. It’s freed from cost.

‘I’m giving up my time to assist the group and that’s why I wished to grow to be a police officer, to be on the market. We’ve bought to take care of the police and ensure when their lives are taken, punishment is given.’

Penny appeared on GMB alongside PC Harper’s widow Lissie Harper, who was on to debate Harper’s Regulation, a obligatory life sentence for those that kill emergency employees resulting from a legal act.

Lissie began the marketing campaign after she was left ‘outraged’ over the sentences handed to 3 youngsters over her husband’s loss of life.

Work attire: She insists the 'stab vest, armour, baton, cuffs' ensure she's 'dressed as a regular'

Cause: And on why she joined the force, she concluded: 'The campaigning and charity work I do, this is just an extension of working for the community and for the good of people'

Dedication: Penny continued: 'I’m giving up my time to help the community and that’s why I wanted to become a police officer, to be out there'

Care: 'We’ve got to look after the police and make sure when their lives are taken, punishment is given' the star added

Henry Lengthy, 19, was sentenced to 16 years and 18-year-olds Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers had been handed 13 years in custody over manslaughter, after Harper was caught in a strap hooked up to the again of a automobile pushed by Lengthy down a winding nation street in Berkshire on the night time of August 15 2019.

Penny revealed in April that she had grow to be a qualified police officer after coaching for Metropolis Of London Police on one weeknight each week and from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday each different weekend.

She was impressed to bear coaching after participating in Channel 4’s 2019 sequence, Well-known and Combating Crime, by which celebrities shadowed police affords on the beat.

Talking about the expertise in an Instagram Reside final 12 months, she confessed: ‘It was terrifying however I by no means felt extra comfy in a place and I felt like this is the place I used to be imagined to be. I’ve signed as much as be an officer.

Raise awareness: Penny appeared on GMB alongside PC Harper's widow Lissie Harper, who was on to discuss Harper's Law, a mandatory life sentence for those who kill emergency workers due to a criminal act

Injustice: Lissie started the campaign after she was left 'outraged' over the sentences handed to three teenagers over her husband’s death

Crime: Henry Long, 19, was sentenced to 16 years and 18-year-olds Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers (pictured left to right) were handed 13 years in custody over PC Harper's manslaughter

‘I needed to sit exams, English and maths kind of exams, and go for an interview with two officers. After which I did a health take a look at which was the bleep take a look at which was fairly tough so I needed to get match for that and I handed.’

The previous lingerie mannequin beforehand described her police coaching as being a part of ‘who she is’. 

Chatting with The Mail On Sunday in December, Penny stated: ‘This is who I’m. I might be strolling the pink carpet with Rod, or I might be in our steady with my goats.

‘However there comes a time when everybody questions themselves and asks, “Who am I? Who am I at my core?” This is what I really feel I ought to all the time have been doing. It is about id.’   

Put in the hours: Penny revealed in April that she had become a qualified police officer after training for City Of London Police on one weeknight every week and from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday every other weekend

Commitment: Speaking about the experience in an Instagram Live last year, she confessed: 'It was terrifying but I never felt more comfortable in a position and I felt like this is where I was supposed to be'

Where it began: She was inspired to undergo training after taking part in Channel 4's 2019 series, Famous and Fighting Crime, in which celebrities shadowed police offers on the beat

'This is who I am': The former lingerie model previously described her police training as being part of 'who she is'

Fulfilled: Speaking to The Mail On Sunday in December, Penny said: 'This is who I am. I could be walking the red carpet with Rod, or I could be in our stable with my goats'

Identity: She added: 'But there comes a time when everyone questions themselves and asks, "Who am I? Who am I at my core?" This is what I feel I should always have been doing. It's about identity'

Team effort: She was seen walking through an outdoor eating area with her fellow officer

Energy boost: She was seen clutching a soda drink as she stayed hydrated during her afternoon of work

