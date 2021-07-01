Pensioners delegation met PM modi to demand increase in pension under EPS-95

A delegation of pensioners has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the minimum pension of Rs 7,500 per month under the EPS-95 scheme of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) and other demands. This information was given by Commander Ashok Raut, President of the Rashtriya Sangharsh Samiti (NAC), which is running the movement for increasing the pension and other demands for pensioners under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS)-95, in a statement on Saturday.

He also claimed that the Prime Minister has assured to take action in the matter. In a statement, Raut said, “A delegation of Rashtriya Sangharsh Samiti, led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini, met the Prime Minister on Thursday to provide minimum pension dearness to pensioners covered under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95) of EPFO. Along with allowances, four-point demands were placed before him, including making Rs.7,500 per month.

According to the statement, we apprised the Prime Minister about the very low pension amount being received by the EPS pensioners and their plight due to it. Raut claimed that even after working for thirty years and making continuous contributions to the EPS based pension item, the employees are getting only a maximum of Rs 2,500 as monthly pension. This makes it difficult for the employees and their families to survive.

It is noteworthy that 12 percent of the basic salary of the employees covered under the Employees’ Pension Scheme-95 goes to the Provident Fund. At the same time, 8.33 percent of the employer’s share of 12 percent goes to the employee’s pension scheme. For this, a monthly salary limit of Rs 15,000 is fixed. Apart from this, the government also contributes 1.16 percent to the pension fund.

He said, “We have demanded to increase the minimum pension to Rs 7,500 monthly along with dearness allowance, the facility of option of higher pension on actual salary, medical facility and monthly pension of Rs 5,000 by including non-EPS retired employees in the scheme. .”

According to the statement, this is the second time that the NAC has met the Prime Minister in this matter. He said, “EPFO has sufficient funds and the way the government has increased its contribution in other pension schemes, in the same way, the government should increase its contribution in the pension scheme of EPS-95 and give respect to the elderly pensioners of the country and provide financial support. provide security.”





