Pentagon Chief Orders Briefing on 2019 Syria Airstrike That Killed Dozens

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has ordered the commander-in-chief of the Middle East military to provide details of US airstrikes in Syria in 2019 that killed dozens of women and children, the Pentagon said Monday.

The Pentagon’s top spokesman, John F. Kirby said Mr Austin, who became secretary this year after the Biden administration took office, requested a briefing after reading an investigation report published by The New York Times over the weekend, detailing the allegations. Top officials and civic officials tried to cover up the massacre.

General Kenneth F. Mr Kirby told reporters that Mackenzie Jr., the head of the army’s Central Command, which oversees the air war in Syria, would “give him more details about that particular air strike and its handling”.

On the details of the bombing that took place on March 18, 2019 in Baghdad, Syria, Shri. Kirby will not comment, which was part of the final battle against Islamic State militants in the last part of a once-religious state in Iraq. Syria. It was one of the largest civilian casualties in years of fighting against ISIS, but was never publicly acknowledged by US forces.