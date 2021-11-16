Pentagon Chief Orders Briefing on 2019 Syria Airstrike That Killed Dozens
WASHINGTON – Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has ordered the commander-in-chief of the Middle East military to provide details of US airstrikes in Syria in 2019 that killed dozens of women and children, the Pentagon said Monday.
The Pentagon’s top spokesman, John F. Kirby said Mr Austin, who became secretary this year after the Biden administration took office, requested a briefing after reading an investigation report published by The New York Times over the weekend, detailing the allegations. Top officials and civic officials tried to cover up the massacre.
General Kenneth F. Mr Kirby told reporters that Mackenzie Jr., the head of the army’s Central Command, which oversees the air war in Syria, would “give him more details about that particular air strike and its handling”.
On the details of the bombing that took place on March 18, 2019 in Baghdad, Syria, Shri. Kirby will not comment, which was part of the final battle against Islamic State militants in the last part of a once-religious state in Iraq. Syria. It was one of the largest civilian casualties in years of fighting against ISIS, but was never publicly acknowledged by US forces.
“I will not call off the March 2019 strike,” Mr Kirby said.
Instead, he sought to defend American military standards and procedures for launching a modern, precision-strike war that also emphasizes civilian risk reduction.
“No army in the world is working so hard to prevent civilian casualties,” Mr Kirby said. “It doesn’t mean we don’t always get it right. We are not. We work hard to prevent harm to civilians. We want to look at ourselves. “
An investigation by the Times found that the death toll from the strike was almost immediately clear to military officials. A law enforcement official described the bombing as a potential war crime that requires an investigation. But at almost every stage, the forces carried out catastrophic strike covert movements. The death toll dropped. Reports were delayed, sterilized and classified. The U.S. military says a car bomb had exploded at an Iraqi police recruiting center at Kisak, west of Mosul. And did not inform the top leaders.
The initial battle damage assessment quickly found that the death toll was about 70.
The Times investigation found that the bombing, carried out by an Air Force F-15 attack jet, was called by Task Force 9, a classified American special operations unit responsible for ground operations in Syria. The task force was operating in such secrecy that at times it did not even inform its military partners of its actions. In the case of the Baghdad bombings, the air command center at Al Udeed Air Base in Qatar had no idea the strike was coming, said an official working at the command center.
The Independent Inspector General of Defense (IGP) launched an investigation, but the report contained its findings and removed any mention of the strike.
Mr. Kirby said, however, that two studies investigating civilian deaths initiated by the Pentagon are nearing completion and will be made public soon.
A study launched by the RAND Corporation and the Pentagon’s Special Operations Policy Office during the Trump administration, in particular, looks at civilian casualties caused by military operations in Raqqa, Syria, the former real capital of the Islamic State. Mr Kirby said he did not know if the March 2019 airstrikes would be included in that review.
Significant findings from the Baghuz Airstrike investigation
Revealing the truth. Over the months, the New York Times has compiled details of the 2019 airstrikes in Baghdad, Syria, one of the largest civilian casualties in the war against Islamic State. Here are the key findings of the investigation:
The second study, also conducted by RAND and required by Congress as part of a recent military policy bill, addresses the widespread issue of civilian deaths in U.S. military operations around the world, Mr. Kirby said.
“We are prepared to look at ourselves in terms of civilian casualties and we want to do everything we can to reduce them,” he said.
Last week, after The Times sent its findings to US Central Command, the command confessed to the attack for the first time, saying 80 people had been killed but that the air strike was justified. It said three bombs – one 500-pound and two 2,000-pound munitions – killed 16 soldiers and four civilians. Another 60 people were killed, the statement said, adding that it was not clear if they were civilians, as women and children in Islamic State sometimes carry weapons.
Human rights activists on Monday expressed outrage at the strike and the handling of the military, and demanded that Congress launch an independent investigation.
“Clearly, the US military is not going to fix this,” said Sarah Hollevinsky, Washington director of Human Rights Watch and a former senior adviser on the human rights of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “The Pentagon has never prioritized civilian casualties. Ever. I’m tired of that. “
