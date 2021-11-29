Pentagon Chief Orders New Inquiry Into U.S. Airstrike That Killed Dozens in Syria



The Times investigation found that the death toll from the strike – 80 people – was almost immediately clear to military officials. A law enforcement official described the bombing as a potential war crime that requires an investigation. But at almost every stage, the forces carried out catastrophic strike covert movements. The Department of Defense’s Independent Inspector General launched an investigation, but the report contained its findings and removed any mention of the strike.

In an email to the Senate Armed Services Committee this spring, the legal officer who witnessed the strike warned that “senior ranking US military officials deliberately and systematically obstructed the strike process,” Remained. “

A spokesman for the Armed Services Committee, Chip Unruh, said the panel was “actively involved and looking into the matter.” Representative Adam Smith, a Democrat from Washington state who heads the House Armed Services Committee, announced earlier this month that his panel would also investigate strikes and military handling.

Significant findings from the Baghuz Airstrike investigation 1 card out of 5 Revealing the truth. Over the months, the New York Times has compiled details of the 2019 airstrikes in Baghdad, Syria, one of the largest civilian casualties in the war against Islamic State. Here are the key findings of the investigation: The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a U.S. military base. Task Force 9, the secret special operations unit in charge of ground operations in Syria, carried out the attack. The strike began when an F-15E attack jet struck Baghuz with a 500-pound bomb. Five minutes later, the F-15E dropped two 2,000-pound bombs. The death toll dropped. The U.S. Central Command recently admitted that 80 people, including civilians, were killed in the airstrikes. Although the death toll was immediately known to military officials, the rules for investigating possible crimes were not followed. Reports were delayed, sterilized and classified. The Department of Defense's Independent Inspector General launched an investigation, but the report contained its findings and removed any mention of the strike. The U.S.-led coalition forces bulldozed the site of the blast. Civil inspectors who arrived at the strike site the next day described the piles of dead women and children. Within days of the bombing, coalition forces occupied the area, which was quickly bulldozed.

The Times investigation found that the bombing, carried out by Air Force F-15E attack jets, was called by Task Force 9, which consisted mainly of the US Army’s Elite Delta Force. The task force was in charge of ground operations in Syria, working closely with Syrian Kurdish and Arab militias. Military personnel who spoke to The Times said the secret task force had obstructed supervision, claiming that immediate action was needed to protect allied forces from imminent danger in the majority of its strikes. Military officials often said there was no such threat.

The command confessed to the attack for the first time since the Times sent its findings to the US Central Command. A statement said 80 deaths were justified because the task force had launched a self-defense strike against a group of combatants who posed an imminent threat to allied forces on the ground.

The Central Command told the Times that the strike consisted of three guided bombs: a 500-pound bomb hitting the initial group and two 2,000-pound bombs targeting people fleeing the initial blast. The command later corrected itself, saying all three bombs were 500-pound ammunition.