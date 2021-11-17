Pentagon Chief Says More Must Be Done to Prevent Civilian Harm

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said Wednesday that the military must do more to prevent civilian casualties, his first public comment on a US airstrike in Syria in 2019 that killed dozens of women and children.

Mr Austin was asked to provide information about the strike after the New York Times described allegations that high-ranking officials and civil officials tried to cover up the deaths during a weekend investigation.

The Secretary of Defense promised to improve military operations and hold senior officials accountable for civilian casualties, but did not discuss any systemic issues for continuing civilian casualties on the battlefields in Syria and Afghanistan. He did not say whether senior officials would be held accountable.

“Every civilian accident is tragic,” Mr. Austin told reporters at the Pentagon. “Where we see that we are doing things we can’t, we have to adjust.”