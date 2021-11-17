Pentagon Chief Says More Must Be Done to Prevent Civilian Harm
WASHINGTON – Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said Wednesday that the military must do more to prevent civilian casualties, his first public comment on a US airstrike in Syria in 2019 that killed dozens of women and children.
Mr Austin was asked to provide information about the strike after the New York Times described allegations that high-ranking officials and civil officials tried to cover up the deaths during a weekend investigation.
The Secretary of Defense promised to improve military operations and hold senior officials accountable for civilian casualties, but did not discuss any systemic issues for continuing civilian casualties on the battlefields in Syria and Afghanistan. He did not say whether senior officials would be held accountable.
“Every civilian accident is tragic,” Mr. Austin told reporters at the Pentagon. “Where we see that we are doing things we can’t, we have to adjust.”
Following his statement, the House Armed Services Committee announced that it would investigate the matter.
Adam Smith, a Democrat from Washington and chairman of the panel, told the Times in an email: “Both the incident and the attempt to cover it up are extremely disturbing.
This year, Shri. Austin was handed over Tuesday by Gen. Kenneth F. Kennedy, head of the Army’s Central Command, which oversees air warfare. Mackenzie Jr. received classified information about strikes and military handling. Syria.
On Wednesday, aides said Mr Austin was still digesting General Mackenzie’s briefings, as well as newly introduced plans from top commanders on how to reduce civilian casualties. The steps were recommended in a separate investigation into the August 29 drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, which killed 10 civilians, including seven children.
Monday, John F. Kirby, the Pentagon’s top spokesman, declined to comment on details of the March 18, 2019, attack on Syria near the city of Baghdad, as part of a final fight against Islamic State militants. Religious states that once spread across Iraq and Syria. It was one of the largest civilian casualties in the years-long war against ISIS, but was never publicly acknowledged by US forces.
A task force investigated the strike and admitted that four civilians had been killed, but also concluded that there was nothing wrong with the unit. In October 2019, the task force sent its findings to the military headquarters in Baghdad, as well as to the headquarters of Central Command in Tampa, Fla.
But the command in Baghdad failed to review and close the investigation, and Central Command did not follow through and did not remind Baghdad Command to do so, a spokesman for Central Command, Capt. Bill Urban, said Wednesday before Mr. Austin’s briefing.
As a result, senior military officials in Iraq and Florida never reviewed the strike, and the investigation remained technically open until the Times.
“Should we have pursued?” Yes, “said Urban, in a telephone interview, blaming” administrative oversight. “
Mr. Austin has many options. He could order a new investigation into the strike, which was handled by a vague, classified special operations unit called Task Force 9, as well as by the Inspector General of Defense and the High Military Headquarters. He may also support the task force’s findings and a review of General Mackenzie’s strike.
The Times investigation found that the death toll from the strike – 80 people – was almost immediately clear to military officials. A law enforcement official described the bombing as a potential war crime that requires an investigation. But at almost every stage, the forces carried out catastrophic strike covert movements. The Independent Inspector General of Defense (IGP) launched an investigation, but the report contained its findings and removed any mention of the strike.
In an email to the Senate Armed Services Committee this spring, the legal officer who witnessed the strike warned that “senior ranking U.S. military officials deliberately and systematically obstructed the strike process,” Was not.
The Times investigation found that the bombing, carried out by Air Force F-15 attack aircraft, was called by Task Force 9, which consisted mainly of the US Army’s Elite Delta Force. This task force was responsible for ground operations in Syria. Military personnel who spoke to The Times said the secret task force had obstructed supervision, claiming that immediate action was needed to protect allied forces from imminent danger in the majority of its strikes. Military officials often said no such threat was present.
Last week, after the Times sent its findings to US Central Command, the command confessed to the attack for the first time. A statement said 80 deaths were justified because the task force had launched a self-defense strike against a group of combatants who posed an imminent threat to allied forces on the ground.
The Central Command told the Times that the strike consisted of three guided bombs: a 500-pound bomb hitting the initial group and two 2,000-pound bombs targeting people fleeing the initial blast. The command corrected itself this week, saying all three bombs were 500-pound munitions.
The command said 16 soldiers and four civilians were killed in the three attacks. Another 60 people were killed, the statement said, adding that it was not clear if they were civilians, as women and children in Islamic State sometimes carry weapons.
Military experts say the command’s explanation deserves closer scrutiny.
“It looks like we’re still missing out on some very big details on this strike,” said Luke Hartig, who served as senior director of counterterrorism at the National Security Council on the drone strike policy for the Obama administration.
He said: “Either this is a very good explanation for why the strike was legal, or we are seeing the biggest mistake in the last 20 years of war.”
Helen Cooper Contributed to the report.
#Pentagon #Chief #Prevent #Civilian #Harm
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.