Pentagon Forms a Group to Examine Unexplained Aerial Sightings

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon on Tuesday night announced a new team to investigate reports of unknown air incidents in sensitive areas, which will be carried out by both the military and intelligence agencies.

The group will try to “find, identify and attribute objects” in restricted airspace, as well as reduce the risk to military flights.

The announcement comes after a report was published in June that failed to explain 143 bizarre incidents involving military pilots and others over the past two decades.

The report disappointed some in the intelligence community who believed that more analysis and research was needed to try to categorize and clarify the facts. The release of the report, which states that the scenes were blurred, led to the theory that video or pictures could be visitors to space, a theory that some in the US government take seriously.