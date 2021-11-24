Pentagon Forms a Group to Examine Unexplained Aerial Sightings
WASHINGTON – The Pentagon on Tuesday night announced a new team to investigate reports of unknown air incidents in sensitive areas, which will be carried out by both the military and intelligence agencies.
The group will try to “find, identify and attribute objects” in restricted airspace, as well as reduce the risk to military flights.
The announcement comes after a report was published in June that failed to explain 143 bizarre incidents involving military pilots and others over the past two decades.
The report disappointed some in the intelligence community who believed that more analysis and research was needed to try to categorize and clarify the facts. The release of the report, which states that the scenes were blurred, led to the theory that video or pictures could be visitors to space, a theory that some in the US government take seriously.
Kathleen H. The new group will be called the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group, said Hicks, Deputy Secretary of Defense. It will be overseen by an Executive Council consisting of the Secretary of Defense, the Director of Joint Staff, and senior officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
The group will focus on special-use airspace, which includes military operations areas, firing ranges and restricted areas for national security and other uses. In a memo, Dr. Hicks said the unidentified air incidents in the special-use area highlighted potential security issues for military pilots and raised “potential national security concerns.”
In June, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report reviewing unknown air events that had occurred since 2004, noting that 143 remained unclear. Of those, 21 reports, consisting of 18 parts, demonstrated the United States’ knowledge of technology कशी how unknown it is, such as moving objects without observable propulsion or rapid acceleration that is thought to be beyond the capabilities of Russia, China, or other terrestrial nations.
Government officials have privately stated that there is no evidence that Russian or Chinese advanced technology has been used in the information gathered, and that there are very few aliens traveling in space. But officials acknowledged that the government’s failure to provide further clarification would lead to more theories, some more conspiracies than others.
While most of the unexplained views revolve around military installations or operations, the report states that this could be the result of a collection bias or the presence of sophisticated sensors.
Some believe that any phenomenon that demonstrates technology beyond the capacity of the United States needs to be thoroughly studied. Skeptics believe that most or all of the scenes, including videos recorded by cameras on military fighter jets, can be explained by optics tricks or naturally occurring events.
But military research based on intelligence reports has done little to address those theories or provide specific explanations for the various scenarios that capture people’s imaginations.
For many years, the military intelligence officer, Luis Elizondo, had been running a low-target group in the Pentagon called the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. The Pentagon says the program was shut down in 2012, but supporters of the program say it is still working. In 2020, the Pentagon announced that it had a new group, the Unknown Aerial Phenomenon Task Force.
Dr. The memo, issued by Hicks, states that the task force will immediately move to a new synchronization group. The supervisory council will select the acting director for the new group and Dr. Will issue guidance subject to Hicks’ approval.
The new director will have the authority to authenticate reports of unknown field events, oversee the analysis of data on unexplained scenes, and identify shortcomings in search capabilities.
