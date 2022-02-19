Pentagon IG report says 50 Afghan evacuees brought to US had ‘potentially significant security concerns’



A Pentagon inspector general’s report released this week found that in the wake of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, officials had identified at least 50 Afghan refugees whose data indicated “potentially significant security concerns” – and were unable to identify dozens. Those who say so have “disrespectful information” that would disqualify them from parole.

The report, released Thursday, found that US agencies “did not use all available data when verifying Afghan evictions.” The National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC) has since expanded its review to fill the gaps in the screening, the report said.

“As of November 2, 2021, NGIC staff has identified 50 Afghan workers in the United States with information on DoD records that could indicate potentially significant security concerns,” the report said.

According to a footnote assigned to that section of the report, “significant security concerns include individuals whose dormant fingerprints have been found on advanced explosive devices and known or suspected terrorists and for whom NGIC sends derogatory information notices to appropriate DoD personnel.”

The report also found that Defense Department staff “said they could not locate some Afghans when DoD and US government agencies tried to report abusive information in support of CONUS safe haven.”

CONUS is a military acronym for “Continental United States”.

The report further states that as of September 17, 2021, NGIC had “identified 31 Afghans in CONUS who had abusive information.”

“Out of these 31, only 3 locations can be found,” the report said.

“In an attempt to identify the 31 individuals, NGIC has set up an informal process to send detailed emails of abusive information to DOD and US government officials that were all located at CONUS safe havens or under surveillance,” the report said.

As of December 13, 2021, NGIC staff had “reviewed approximately 58,455 of the 80,404 Afghan refugee identities received and assessed that it would take approximately March 2022 to complete this analytical review,” the report said.

The report recommends that “the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy; the Director, Defense Forensic and Biometrics Agency; and the Commander, extend the term of the data sharing agreement with the National Ground Intelligence Center, DHS.”

“They have extended the contract until June 27, 2022 and completed the extension on December 10, 2021,” the report said. “We recommend that the Commander, US Northern Command, DOD, and Inter-Agency develop a mechanism for sharing offensive information about Afghan refugees with stakeholders.”

A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security said: “Afghan refugees go through a multi-level, rigorous screening and verification process that begins abroad and is conducted by intelligence, law enforcement and counterterrorism professionals from the defense, homeland security, and state and federal departments. The Bureau of Investigation, the National Counterterrorism Center and additional intelligence community partners. “

A DHS spokesman said: “The federal government is using every possible means to ensure that no person entering the United States who is a threat to public safety or national security is allowed to enter the United States.”

The Department of Homeland Security said it could not comment on the specifics of the individual case, but said that after being evacuated from Afghanistan and allowed to travel to the United States, Afghan evictees were taken to an international transit point where the US government collects biometric and biographical information. Reviews.

Biometric data refers to facial images and fingerprints, while biographical information refers to names, dates of birth and identification numbers.

Officials say biometric data is compared to DOD, DHS and FBI repositories, while biographical information is verified by National Counterterrorism Center, FBI and other intelligence community partners.

Officials said only those evictees who cleared a massive check were allowed to travel to the United States for the next trip.

The DHS says that, like other arrivals at U.S. entry ports, the initial inspection of Afghan nationals arrives at a U.S. airport, and that individuals identified by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) need further review. The results of their initial inspection are then referred to a secondary inspection, where additional information is reviewed by CBP officers and other federal partners as needed.

The DHS says that if any information of concern is found, it uses tools to ensure continued protection of U.S. national security, including the placement of persons in the process of rapid removal or removal.

The report raises long-standing Republican concerns about the screening and verification of Afghan citizens in the wake of the withdrawal of US military assets and their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“This report further confirms that despite the president’s public remarks about his failed withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer, his administration had no plans or idea what they were doing,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told R-Calif, Gadget Clock. “His fatal flaws not only created security vulnerabilities that claimed the lives of 13 of our soldiers, but now we have found that the verification process for the evacuation of Afghans was weak and inadequate.”

McCarthy added: “There are currently dozens of evictees, including ‘potentially significant security concerns,’ scattered throughout the United States because the administration has failed to use all available background information.”

“This poses a serious risk to American citizens – the president’s security team must provide detailed information on how they plan to track these individuals,” McCarthy said.

Sen. “The situation is much worse than we thought,” said Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, emphasizing the report.

“The Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Defense (DoD) has found that thousands of Afghans were not properly screened using all available DoD data before arriving in the continental United States. “Grassley said. “And worse, the administration can’t identify some evictees with problematic records who were released into the United States before their background checks were completed.”

“Processing issues create serious national security and public safety concerns,” Grassley said.

“Relevant agencies should expedite the implementation of OIG recommendations,” Grassley said. “Congress should not even begin considering proposals to change immigration status, such as an Afghan compatibility law, unless the Biden administration, at the very least, guarantees the integrity of long-term congressional requests and responds fully. Verification and resettlement of migrants.”

He added: “Anything less than that would be irresponsible.”

