Pentagon Lets Cameron Kinley Delay Service for N.F.L.

In a flip-flop, the Department of Defense approved cornerback Cameron Kinley’s request to delay his commission in the Navy so he could play in the NFL, concluding a weeklong saga in which Kinley s’ was initially denied the opportunity to pursue a professional football career.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III has announced that Kinley will be drafted into the Inactive Ready Reserve and is expected to serve in the Navy after his tenure in the NFL ends.

“We know Cameron will take every opportunity on and off the field to competently represent the Navy and Army to the American people and to assist us in our recruiting efforts,” Austin said in a statement. “I applaud the leadership of the Navy for finding this way to showcase both Cameron’s athletic prowess, as well as the quality and professionalism of our student-athletes and staff.

Kinley, a team captain and class president at the US Naval Academy, had asked to postpone his five-year service appointment after graduating this spring. He signed with the reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent and attended the rookie minicamp in May.