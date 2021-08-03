Pentagon Lockdown Lifted Following Shooting
The Pentagon compound was locked down for about 75 minutes on Tuesday following a shooting at the building’s subway entrance.
It was not immediately clear how many shots were fired or if anyone was injured or killed.
Just before noon, officials said the the scene had been secured, and a subsequent message, posted on Twitter, announced that the building had reopened, but said the entrance to the metro remained closed.
According to a public affairs worker in the Secretary of Defense’s office, a message was read over the Pentagon’s speaker system at around 10:45 a.m. (EST) indicating that there had been “a shooting in the metro bus zone ”and inviting employees to“ stay in the building until further notice.
The announcement was followed by a similar alert sent to all Pentagon computer terminals approximately 15 minutes later.
The security of the building is provided by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency. Phone calls to the agency spokesperson were not immediately returned.
The entrance to the Pentagon subway had already been attacked in March 2010, when John Patrick Bedell pulled out two 9-millimeter semi-automatic weapons and began firing at the security checkpoint near the entrance to the station. Pentagon metro, injuring two officers. Mr. Bedell was shot and killed by security guards.
