World

Pentagon postpones ICBM test amid tensions with Russia

23 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Pentagon postpones ICBM test amid tensions with Russia
Written by admin
Pentagon postpones ICBM test amid tensions with Russia

Pentagon postpones ICBM test amid tensions with Russia

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Amid signs of a nuclear standoff with Russia, the Pentagon this week postponed a planned test of a Minitman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

“Today, I want to talk a little bit about something we’re not going to do,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told a news briefing Wednesday. “And I want to explain why, last weekend, as you can see, President Putin issued a special warning to the Russian nuclear forces.”

Last week, Putin called on Russia’s defense minister and chief of staff to suspend nuclear deterrence.Special arrangements for war responsibilitiesThe move indicates that tensions could escalate into a nuclear war.

Just eight months after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Time magazine reported that President Biden was ready to fight the Russian leader.

Just eight months after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Time magazine reported that President Biden was ready to fight the Russian leader.
(Sputnik, Kremlin pool photo via AP)

“Now, in this time of heightened tension, the United States and other members of the international community have rightly viewed this as a dangerous and irresponsible move – and as I have said before – an unnecessary move,” Kirby continued.

“Both the United States and Russia have long agreed that nuclear employment could have devastating consequences,” Kirby added. He noted that the two countries had recently agreed that nuclear war could not be won and should never be fought.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on February 3, 2022.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on February 3, 2022.
(AP Photo / Andrew Harnick)

“Such provocative rhetoric and potential changes in the nuclear approach involving the most lethal weapons in our respective arsenals are unacceptable,” Kirby said.

READ Also  Brooklyn hit-and-run: 44-year-old man struck by sedan in Boerum Hill; Driver flees the scene

Kirby said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had postponed the planned ICBM test “because we have no intention of engaging in any activity that could be misunderstood or misunderstood in an attempt to demonstrate.”

“And we did not take this decision lightly, but rather to prove that we are a responsible nuclear power.”

An unarmed U.S. Air Force Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched on May 3, 2017, during an operational test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

An unarmed U.S. Air Force Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched on May 3, 2017, during an operational test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
(Photo by US Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Brosham)

Kevin McCarthy: Two Reasons Why Putin Raises Nuclear Energy Alert

Sen. Jim Inhoff, R-Okla., Condemned the Pentagon’s decision as “disappointing,” describing the ICBM test as “important to ensure our nuclear deterrence is effective.”

“Resistance means projecting strength and determination – not giving up preparation for empty gestures,” the senator added on Twitter.

The U.S. Air Force maintains 400-minute Manman III missiles at three bases in the West and Midwest, each equipped with a nuclear warhead. The Air Force tests such nuclear-capable missiles about four times a year, launching an unarmed missile 4,000 miles into space before landing near the Marshall Islands.

About 70% of the nuclear arsenals deployed by the United States are under the sea in ballistic missile submarines. This type of nuclear missile carries multiple nuclear warheads, each about 30 times more powerful than the 1945 atomic bomb dropped on Japan.

All such missiles are always on high alert and can be launched within minutes.

Lucas Tomlinson of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

READ Also  Do employers have to follow Biden's vaccine mandates?

#Pentagon #postpones #ICBM #test #tensions #Russia

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment