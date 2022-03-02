Pentagon postpones ICBM test amid tensions with Russia



Amid signs of a nuclear standoff with Russia, the Pentagon this week postponed a planned test of a Minitman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

“Today, I want to talk a little bit about something we’re not going to do,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told a news briefing Wednesday. “And I want to explain why, last weekend, as you can see, President Putin issued a special warning to the Russian nuclear forces.”

Last week, Putin called on Russia’s defense minister and chief of staff to suspend nuclear deterrence. Special arrangements for war responsibilities The move indicates that tensions could escalate into a nuclear war.

“Now, in this time of heightened tension, the United States and other members of the international community have rightly viewed this as a dangerous and irresponsible move – and as I have said before – an unnecessary move,” Kirby continued.

“Both the United States and Russia have long agreed that nuclear employment could have devastating consequences,” Kirby added. He noted that the two countries had recently agreed that nuclear war could not be won and should never be fought.

“Such provocative rhetoric and potential changes in the nuclear approach involving the most lethal weapons in our respective arsenals are unacceptable,” Kirby said.

Kirby said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had postponed the planned ICBM test “because we have no intention of engaging in any activity that could be misunderstood or misunderstood in an attempt to demonstrate.”

“And we did not take this decision lightly, but rather to prove that we are a responsible nuclear power.”

Sen. Jim Inhoff, R-Okla., Condemned the Pentagon’s decision as “disappointing,” describing the ICBM test as “important to ensure our nuclear deterrence is effective.”

“Resistance means projecting strength and determination – not giving up preparation for empty gestures,” the senator added on Twitter.

The U.S. Air Force maintains 400-minute Manman III missiles at three bases in the West and Midwest, each equipped with a nuclear warhead. The Air Force tests such nuclear-capable missiles about four times a year, launching an unarmed missile 4,000 miles into space before landing near the Marshall Islands.

About 70% of the nuclear arsenals deployed by the United States are under the sea in ballistic missile submarines. This type of nuclear missile carries multiple nuclear warheads, each about 30 times more powerful than the 1945 atomic bomb dropped on Japan.

All such missiles are always on high alert and can be launched within minutes.

Lucas Tomlinson of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.