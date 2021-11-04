Pentagon report revealed China installed fiber optic network during tension on LAC Beijing may have thousand nuclear weapons by 2030

A report released by the US Defense Department Pentagon has revealed that amid the standoff on the LAAC, China laid a fiber optic network in areas near the international border. So that communication facility can be increased in these areas. China is preparing for a major war on the LAAC by increasing its activities along the international border. At the same time, the Pentagon report also revealed that China is rapidly increasing its nuclear power as well. By 2030, the number of nuclear weapons in China could be 1000.

The report released by the Pentagon on Wednesday said that during the border dispute between China and India in the year 2020, the Chinese army installed fiber optic networks in remote areas of the western Himalayas to provide faster communication in these areas and To be protected from foreign interception. The report also said that the setup of optic fiber helped them in intensifying intelligence activities, surveillance and military activities along the border.

The Pentagon report also said that despite the corona virus epidemic, China continued border tensions with India and intensified its military activities along the border. Also, the report said that despite diplomatic and military dialogue between the two countries to reduce border tension, China did not deter its actions. China did not reduce military action to increase its pressure on the LAAC.

Apart from this, the US Defense Department report also said that China is rapidly increasing nuclear weapons. According to the report, the number of nuclear weapons in China can be 700 in the next six years and by 2030 this figure can reach beyond 1000. However, the report did not say how many nuclear weapons China has today. But a year ago, in its report, the Pentagon claimed that China had less than 200 nuclear weapons.