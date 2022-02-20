World

Pentagon spox gives examples of what is on, off the table in Russia negotiations

9 seconds ago
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Sunday that the United States is committed to pursuing a diplomatic solution, despite evidence that Russia is preparing for an attack on Ukraine, and Kirby outlined what talks with the Kremlin might look like.

In an appearance on Gadget Clock Sunday, Kirby said the Biden administration had made “serious proposals for ways to change what we are doing in Europe” to address the concerns of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We have made serious proposals about ways we can change what we are doing in Europe to try to deal with the situation,” Kirby said. “Some things are definitely off the table.”

When host Bill Hemer asked what was out of the table, Kirby specifically mentioned Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

“This is a problem for Ukraine and for NATO,” Kirby said. “It’s not something that Mr Putin can just establish a veto or decide for himself. That kind of thing, again, between the alliance and Ukraine.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestured to the media during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Putin says the United States and its allies have ignored Russia. Top security claims. In his first remarks on the standoff with the West over Ukraine for more than a month, Putin said Tuesday that the Kremlin was still studying the response of the United States and NATO to Russia's security demands last week. (Photo by Yuri Kochetkov / Pool via AP)

(Pool photo via Yuri Kochetkov / AP)

Kirby then goes into detail about certain topics for discussion.

“We want to talk about offensive missile capability in Europe, for example, we have made serious proposals to change the scope and scale of some of our exercises in Europe,” Kirby said, adding that the United States has “made other proposals.” Try to convince Mr. Putin that we are serious. “

Hemer then asked if the administration had learned anything from the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Kirby said the United States was “still trying to digest” what happened, but made it clear that the situation in Afghanistan should not be compared to what is happening in Russia and Ukraine.

“They’re two very different situations,” Kirby said. “It’s actually trying to prevent a war from happening.”

