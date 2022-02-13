Pentagon spox says threat of Russia sanctions has ‘deterrent effect’, but admits invasion may be ‘days away’



The Pentagon’s press secretary, John Kirby, said Sunday that the United States would not impose sanctions on Russia before a possible attack on Ukraine, citing the “threat effect” of sanctions at the moment.

However, Kirby readily admits that current intelligence indicates that despite the threat of sanctions, Russia could launch an attack “any day now, if not sooner.”

“At the moment we are not considering a precautionary measure,” Kirby told Gadget Clock Sunday.

Kirby explained that hitting Russia now with sanctions would ultimately achieve nothing more than removing an arrow from the American vibe, where Russia was given more reason to attack.

“If it’s a deterrent and you use it before aggression or trespassing, you’ll lose the effect of your resistance,” Kirby said. “If you punish someone for something they haven’t done yet, they can go ahead and do it. So we believe that keeping them safe has a deterrent effect and we are very clear with the international community and with Mr. Putin on the economic About the severity of the consequences he may face. “

Despite that message, the defense does not appear to be working very well, as Kirby acknowledges that the Pentagon believes an attack could be imminent. He pointed to Russia’s continued presence on the Belarusian border, which now numbers more than 100,000, as well as “a mosaic of intelligence that we see,” that “things are now being prepared for a kind of Crescendo opportunity” for Mr Putin.

Because of the potential for attack, Biden has clearly and strongly warned American citizens in Ukraine that they should leave whenever they can.

“American citizens should leave now,” Biden told NBC News’ Lester Holt. “Things can go crazy fast.”

Kirby echoed this on Sunday.

“This time, if you are an American citizen and you live in Ukraine, you really should make your way. Again, we believe that a major military action could be just a few days away – it could happen any day now, very openly. Now is not the time to stay in Ukraine, you should plan to leave immediately. “