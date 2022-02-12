World

Pentagon to send 3,000 additional troops to Europe amid tension at Ukraine border

The Pentagon is expected to send an additional 3,000 troops to Europe from the 82nd Airborne Division in the coming days, as the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine increases.

Jack Sullivan, President Biden’s national security adviser, said: “As we have said before, if Vladimir Putin decides to order it, we are in that window.

White House National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan speaks during a daily briefing at the White House in Washington on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Russia-Ukraine: Biden and Putin talk for 1 hour, but ‘no fundamental change’

Sullivan confirmed that the United States was “ready to respond decisively, along with its foreign allies, to Russia’s military action.”

The Biden administration’s move was announced by the Department of Defense over the weekend, but an official confirmed the deployment to Gadget Clock on Friday.

“At the behest of the President, Secretary Austin today instructed the remaining 3,000 troops of the 82nd Airborne Infantry Brigade Combat Team, based in Fort Bragg, NC, to leave Poland,” the official said. “These troops will leave Fort Bragg in the next few days. They are expected to be there early next week.”

This team of paratroopers will join the second batch of troops sent to Poland 1,700 troops And the main facilitators that Austin ordered there on February 2nd.

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahu, left, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, and Polish General Vazcic Marchwica speak to reporters on Sunday, February, after a transport plane arrives from Fort Bragg in the southeastern Polish region of Regeszo-Jasionka. 6, 2022.

“About two-thirds of the first installment has already arrived,” the official said, adding that they had been instructed by Major General Christopher Donahu.

“Everyone said that these 5,000 additional personnel, consisting of a highly mobile and flexible force, capable of multiple missions,” the official added. “They are being deployed to reassure our NATO allies, to prevent possible aggression against NATO’s eastern frontier, to train with domestic forces and to contribute to the wider situation. They will report to General Todd Olters, Commander of the US-European Command.”

The official said the additional installations were of a “temporary nature” and a “rotational and permanent order intended to briefly supplement the 60,000 US troops already in Europe.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin heard a question during a media briefing in the Pentagon on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in Washington.

Also the defense sec. Lloyd J. Austin III will temporarily relocate 160 troops who are training the Ukrainian military outside the country.

According to an article shared on the department’s website, “A total of 160 members of the Florida National Guard have been deployed to Ukraine since the end of November and have provided training and advice to the Ukrainian armed forces.”

Jennifer Griffin and Lucas Tomlinson of Gadget Clock contributed to this article.

READ Also  Meadows Sues Pelosi in Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena

