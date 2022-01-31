people angry on bjp over unemployment inflation but free ration helps yogi up election 2022

UP Election: While people are happy with BJP on some issues in Mathura and Hathras seats, people are also angry with BJP due to unemployment and inflation.

In UP, the public is angry with the Yogi government on the issue of unemployment and inflation. However, on the issue of free ration and security, people are also accepting that ground level work has been done in these areas.

There is uneasiness among the youth in UP over the lack of new jobs, apparent disappointment over the gap between what the BJP government had promised five years ago and what it delivered, discontent over rising fuel and cooking gas prices. Yet, there is evidence that the discontent against the Yogi Adityanath government in UP has not turned into anger.

BJP’s slogan – The difference is clear and the thinking is honest – work is strong, of course, it is showing strongly to the public that work has been done in all areas but the work of the government is visible in it, “better law and order situation”, epidemic There are free ration distribution, vaccination programs during the Apart from this, there is one more thing which many people privately admit that “Yogiji has shown them their place.” Although who these ‘they’ are, they do not say anything clearly on that.

In this election, the loss of jobs in the era of Corona, despair among the backward communities and the farmers’ movement are seeing more impact on the ground. Which is a cause of concern for BJP. For the BJP, as usual since 2014, its biggest trump card is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who enjoys immense popularity among voters.

According to Rajendra Sharma, who lives in Mant constituency of Mathura district, there is a competition between BJP and SP in the whole of UP. He says- “There is a fight. This alliance is SP-Lok Dal. There is a competition between BJP and them in the whole of UP”.

If we talk about Mathura, it is considered a stronghold of BJP, especially in Vrindavan and its surrounding area. But this time, from the sweet shop owner at the entrance of the Banke Bihari temple to the young tour guide waiting on the main road for the pilgrims, everyone seemed angry with the government.

“In the last four years, there has not been a single job offered by the government to the youth – be it in railways, defense or any other sector – in the last four years,” explains Rishi, a tour guide and BJP supporter from Mathura’s Paltauni village. I have been filling the form, but nothing came.” Another young man who has studied till 12th standard. He said that Rs 500 was not promised for unemployed youth every month, but he did not get it till date.

Amit Sharma and Umesh Kumar Upadhyay, who worked as guides in Vrindavan itself, were also unhappy with the lack of jobs and rising prices. World class roads and highways are being claimed in BJP’s campaign. Rishi, another young man, says that even the existing roads are not being maintained properly. He said- “There are at least 400 potholes in the 5 km road between two villages in my area.”

The BJP candidate from Mathura is Shrikant Sharma, who is also the state’s power minister. Better power conditions may work in their favor amid the lack of jobs and deep discontent over good roads.

The situation in Hathras of UP is similar to that of Mathura. Yogeshwar Mittal, who runs a shop on Mendu Road in Hathras, says that in five years, the Yogi government hasn’t changed much in his life or in his area. He said- “Looking gas is very expensive. The prices of every essential item have increased. I am not able to sell even a small plot. I have to raise money to buy a place for myself as the road around is in bad condition”.

The free ration, introduced at the time of Kovid lockdown, seems to be the most important achievement in favor of the BJP government. Many voters in the two districts, even those who had clearly said that they would not vote for the BJP, were also seen accepting the free ration. The effect of free ration in rural areas and vaccination in urban areas is clearly visible. Although many people were found who are angry with the government, but they were seen saying only about voting for the BJP.

Even on the issue of law and order, voters seem to be satisfied with the Yogi government… especially the upper caste people. Satyanpal Singh, a farmer from Hathras says- “Earlier upper caste girls could not step outside… If there was any incident of molestation with them, we could not even go to the police station. But now this is not the case”.