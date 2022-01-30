people angry on orai BJP MLA gauri shankar verma up election 2022

Opposition of BJP leaders and candidates continues in many assembly constituencies of UP elections. After driving away MLAs from villages in many seats in western UP, now there is news of people being surrounded by BJP MLA from Orai.

According to the information received, this time from the Orai assembly seat of Jalaun, BJP has expressed its trust only on its sitting MLA Gauri Shankar Verma. In the 2017 elections, the BJP snatched this seat from the SP, but this time the public is seen in opposition to the BJP MLA. A video of this protest has also surfaced.

It is seen in the video that people are surrounding Gauri Shankar Verma and asking him questions and answers. During this, people are seen angry about the absence of the MLA from the area. Along with this, questions are also being raised regarding development works. Some are talking about the hand pump, while some are talking about the audio call in which he had said some things against the public. People are also reminding of the sentence in which the MLA had opposed a temple. However, Gauri Shankar Verma was seen denying this.

Seeing the anger of the public, the BJP MLA should consider it good to leave from there, but the public keeps surrounding him. In the video, the MLA is also seen apologizing with folded hands. When BJP MLAs leave from there, people shouting from behind are also seen accusing them of running away. After this people started raising slogans of Murdabad against the MLA. In the midst of all this, the BJP MLAs quietly left from there.

Please inform that Orai assembly seat is a reserved seat. BJP won this seat for the first time in 1996. After which once Congress and once SP candidate has won from here. There are about five lakh voters here. Last time the fight here was only between SP and BJP.