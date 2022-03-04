Entertainment

People are giving funny reaction on the viral video of Rahul Shivshankar timesnow Daniel McAdams

10 hours ago
In the live show, the anchor of the show, Rahul Shivshankar, shouted at the wrong panelist, and people have given such reactions on social media.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine was being discussed on Times Now TV channel. When the anchor of the show Rahul Shivshankar was a little confused about his guest, people on social media trolled him a lot. Rahul got furious in his show by taking the name of a guest who was involved in the show but did not utter a word. Actually, due to the confusion about the name, Rahul Shivshankar is facing trouble all over the world.

What happened in the program?: Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute, and Bohdan Nahaylo attended Rahul Shivshankar’s debate program. Rahul kept shouting McAdams’ name for a long time, while McAdams did not even utter a word on the show. Actually, the person on whom Rahul was voicing his opinion was someone else (probably the other guest on the show was Bohdan Naylo) but he kept repeating the name of Daniel McAdams. On this he said that I have not uttered a word yet, so why are you shouting at me like this? Now the video of this incident is becoming increasingly viral.

People’s reactions: Reacting to the viral video of Times Now, a user named wake rtson said, “It’s not even funny but it’s sad. Calling a guest disrespectful is quite shocking. The anchor doesn’t even know who is in front. This is not journalism. Allowing hosts to talk to their guests like this says a lot about the Indian media.”

Comedian Virdas wrote that “I think there is some data problem in this, why don’t we link with Aadhar card or Aarogya Setu and find out who the real McAdams is?”

A user named Abhinandan wrote that if the end of the video was cut, then we would not know who is right and who is wrong, today it is very important to know the full stories but it is difficult to find them.

A user named Denzil D’Souza wrote that “Now we understand that agenda and publicity is always determined, no matter who is on the panel.”

A user named Mainak Dutta wrote that “Whoever is watching…just keep your eyes on the real Mr.McAdams and feel his feelings in these 2 minutes.”

The Twitter handle named Abes wrote that “The most entertaining program I have seen till date !! “I’m Mr. McAdams, I didn’t say a word, stop yelling at me!”

A user named Santosh Kumar wrote that “If the anchor of this program was Arnab Goswami, he would have been speaking like this” I don’t care who you are.. If I say you are McAdams then you are McAdams.. You McAdams is, you don’t know it yet.”

