people disillusioned with jobs

After the Corona epidemic, the unemployment crisis has increased all over the world, on the other hand there has been a sudden jump in the number of people leaving the job in America. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 44 million Americans resigned in September. This is two lakh more than the month of August. In August, 43 lakh people had left their jobs and a month before that in July, 36 lakh people had resigned. According to the Washington Post report, most of the people who leave their jobs are in the hotel-restaurant industry or retail. There are some who have been contemplating changing jobs for a long time. There is also a reason that people are moving fast towards startups. There are more women than men leaving the job.

According to the report, American citizens are also leaving jobs due to non-availability of holidays. Most of the people have said that they do not get the leave on time when they ask for leave. One reason is that after the corona infection has reduced, now most companies have abolished the work from home system. Those who have worked at home during this period are now finding it difficult to go to the office.

It has had the biggest impact on industries. Due to continuous disenchantment of people with jobs, skilled workers are not able to work in the industries. This has made it difficult for the owners of big companies to run the industry. According to another survey report, the corona epidemic in America has completely changed the views of people living alone in many cases. Now they are giving more importance to emotional and stability rather than physical attraction. According to the 11th annual survey 2021 on romantic relationships conducted by dating site Match, emotional maturity is now being given priority over all other qualities. In the US, this survey was done on people aged 18 to 98.

According to the survey, single people are no longer searching for a physically attractive partner as before. Instead, they are looking for a long-term partner with whom they can bring security and stability to their lives. 83 percent of the people surveyed want a partner who is open-minded and accepting of differences. At the same time, 84 percent said that if the partner is a good communicator then it will prove to be better. In a similar survey conducted in 2020, 90 percent of the people said that physical attractiveness was the biggest quality of a future partner. At the same time, in the 2021 survey, this figure came down to 78 percent. 73% of the respondents said they were working on priorities better than last year.

Lonely people surveyed want to get a life partner as soon as possible. There are only 11 percent of people who are willing to be friends to pass the time. Whereas, 65 percent said that they want to fix a partner within a year. At the same time, 62 percent said that they want a partner with commitment in the relationship.