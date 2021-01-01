People from 15 countries, including India, who have taken both doses of covid vaccine can return to the UAE – People from 15 countries, including India, who have taken both doses of covid vaccine can return to the UAE

Dubai, Sep 10 (PTI) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Friday that people from 15 countries who have received both doses of the World Health Organization (WHO) approved Covid-19 vaccine could return to the UAE from September 12. Who have a valid visa.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has shared an official statement on Twitter that those who may return include those who have been abroad for more than six months.

According to the statement, “From 12 September 2021, the UAE will allow foreigners who have received both doses of the WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccine, who have a valid visa, to stay abroad for more than six months.”

The UAE’s decision will bring relief to travelers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

Elaborating on arrival requirements, the UAE said travelers can apply through the Federal Identification and Citizenship Authority (ICA) website.

Passengers will also have to show a negative RT-PCR test report upon arrival in the UAE. Covid-1 for testing should be done within 4 hours of departure from an accredited laboratory. Children under the age of 16 will be exempted from this process.