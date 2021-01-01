People from many countries, including India, who have taken both doses of the covid vaccine, may return to the UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Friday that people from 15 countries who have received both doses of the World Health Organization (WHO) approved Covid-19 vaccine can return to the UAE with a valid visa from September 12. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has shared an official statement on Twitter that those who may return include those who have been abroad for more than six months.According to the statement, the UAE will allow returnees who have a valid visa to take both doses of the WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccine from 12 September 2021. This includes those who have lived abroad for more than six months. The UAE’s decision will bring relief to travelers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.Informing about the travel rules, the UAE said that travelers can apply through the website of the Federal Identification and Citizenship Authority (ICA). Passengers will also have to show a negative RT-PCR test report upon arrival in the UAE. Covid-1 for testing should be done within 4 hours of departure from an accredited laboratory. Children under the age of 16 will be exempted from this process.

Flights between India and the UAE were suspended for about three months due to the corona virus. Once again the air route between the two countries became one of the 10 busiest routes after the ban was lifted. According to UAG-based aviation data firm OAG, 1.2 million people will travel by air between the two countries this month, making it the 8th busiest international route in September.