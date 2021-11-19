People Like Her Didn’t Exist in French Novels. Until She Wrote One.



The story has punctuation with flashbacks of the main character’s childhood and adolescence. Fatima, the youngest of three sisters from an Algerian Muslim family and the only one born in France, struggles to attend school and has a love affair with women despite the fact that homosexuality is a sin. She struggles with feelings of shame, but refuses to give up any part of herself.

Das said her novel is more than a confirmation of identity; “There was a way to say it was possible, I could do it if I wanted to. And if I wanted to say I was a lesbian and a Muslim, I had the right, the ability and the freedom to do so,” she said.

Salima Amri, a sociologist at the Center for Political and Sociological Research in Paris and author of the book “Lesbians of Immigration”, said the novel is powerful because it reveals many contradictions. “A woman who clearly defines herself as a lesbian and a Muslim, who writes, and therefore has a voice, exists,” Amri said. “It brings a very rare sound to the French landscape.”

Das said she began writing in high school, where she attended workshops by Tangyu Viel, author of mystery and secret novels. It took her a while to find other writers she liked, but when she searched for two French writers, Anne Ernox and Margurit Duras, something clicked, whose work is quoted by Das in “The Last One”.

She wrote An 18-month novel as part of a postgraduate degree in creative writing at the University of Paris 8. There, she met novelist and filmmaker Virginie Despantes, who came to talk about her career as part of the course. When Das told Despants about the book she was working on, Despants encouraged her, Das recalls. “She said a lot of people will see themselves in what I’m talking about,” Das added. “So it was very important that I keep writing.”

Perhaps the most notable forbidden slave in the novel addresses the issue of internal homophobia. On the whole, his protagonist describes himself as a “sinner” and feels ashamed and embarrassed.