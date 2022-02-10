People liked this top 3 sedan which became the best selling of January 2022, read full details from price to features

Top 3 Best Selling Sedan January 2022: Before buying a new sedan, you should know here the complete details of these top 3 sedan cars.

In the auto sector, automakers have released their sales figures in January, which show the sales of all categories of cars including hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs of the car segment.

In which today we are telling you the details of the top 3 best-selling sedans in the month of January, which people have liked the most.

If you also want to buy a sedan, then know here the complete details of best selling sedans of January 2022 from price to features.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Maruti Suzuki Dzire became the best-selling sedan car in January with 14,967 units sold by the company in a month.

In Maruti Dzire, the company has given features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push button engine start-stop, auto AC, rear AC vent, etc.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this Dzire gives a mileage of up to 24.12 kmpl. The starting price of this car is Rs 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Amaze: Honda Amaze is the second sedan which has been the most liked in January, due to which the company has sold its 5,395 units.

In Honda Amaze, the company has given features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, paddle shifters, dual airbags on the front seat, rear parking sensors.

Regarding mileage, Honda claims that this car gives a mileage of 18.6 kilometers per liter and the starting price of this car is Rs 6.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda City: Honda City is the third most bought sedan in this list, in which the company sold 3,950 units in January 2022.

Honda City is a premium sedan in which the company has given features like 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, web link support, ambient lighting, remote control connected technology, six airbags, ABS, EBD.

Regarding the mileage of Honda City, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of up to 18.4 kmpl on petrol. Its starting price is Rs 11.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).