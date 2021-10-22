People of Bajrang Dal obstructed Namaz, sloganeering in front of police, threatened on next Friday

Pavneet Singh Chaddha

In Gurugram, Haryana, there is talk of tension regarding offering Namaz. Namaz was being offered peacefully at a private property in Sector 12-A here on Friday, when a furious mob came there and a dispute-like situation was created.

The furious mob reportedly also had Bajrang Dal workers, who raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram and disrupted the prayers. It is being told that there are about 30 protesters in this crowd.

The protesters raised slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ amid heavy deployment of security personnel. The protesters alleged that illegal prayers were being offered by outsiders.

Let us inform that earlier, in Sector 47 of Gurugram, there was an objection to the local people offering Namaz at one place last month. However, that matter was resolved peacefully. But this time the situation in Sector 12-A has created tension in the area.

The protesters have also told the police that if namaz is offered at the same place next Friday and any unfortunate incident happens, the administration will be responsible for it.

Police sources and district administration officials say that the place to offer Namaz in Sector 12 was chosen with the consent of the residents here after prayers were disrupted at another place.

It is one of the 37 places that were selected by the administration for Friday prayers on 18 May 2018. This happened after talks with the members of both the communities. Police say that for the past one year, prayers are being offered here without any interruption.

The protesters, however, alleged that the permission granted by the administration was only for a day and was conditional on the grounds that the local residents would not object.

In a written complaint to the police on Friday, a resident of Rajiv Nagar has claimed that people who are not from nearby areas for some time were also offering Namaz at Sector 12A Chowk.

The letter signed by the protesters also claimed that they suspect that these people are Rohingya or from Bangladesh. Their IDs should be checked and a written list prepared. The residents of the area are angry about this issue and this issue may turn into violence.