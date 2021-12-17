People of North Korea banned from laughing for 10 days In North Korea, there will be a ban on laughing for the next 10 days, Kim Jong Un also banned drinking and shopping

On the 10th anniversary of the death of former Supreme Leader Kim Jong Il, citizens in North Korea have been banned from laughing for 10 days. During this, the people of the country can neither laugh nor drink alcohol. The government order ordered the public not to engage in any activity of joy while North Korea is mourning the death of Kim Jong Il.

Speaking to Radio Free Asia, a resident of Sinuiju city said that during the mourning period people cannot consume alcohol, laugh or shop for groceries. The man said that violating the restrictions during this period would have dire consequences.

On condition of anonymity, the man added, “In the past, those who were found to be consuming alcohol or rejoicing during mourning were arrested and punished as ideological offenders. They were caught and taken away and they were never seen again.”

During the period of mourning, if there is a death in one’s family, then his or her family is not allowed to cry out loud nor can the funeral be performed. The dead body can be taken for the last rites only after the 11 days of mourning are over. It is said that during this time people cannot celebrate their birthday.

The mourning period held each year for Kim Jong Il is usually 10 days. But this year, the tenth anniversary of his death will be celebrated for 11 days across the country. North Korea is going to organize several events based on the life of Kim Jong Il, including a public exhibition related to his photography and art. Kim Jong Il ruled North Korea from 1994 to 2011. After his death, his younger son and current leader Kim Jong Un took over the command of North Korea.