People on social media started remembering Sushma Swaraj after Rahul Gandhi, Congress and opposition created a ruckus in Parliament

The monsoon session of Parliament ended on Wednesday amid ruckus. In the Rajya Sabha, opposition parties came to the Well and demonstrated. After which there was a scuffle between the MPs and the marshal. The government is blaming the opposition for the uproar in the Parliament, while the opposition is also constantly attacking the government. On this uproar in Parliament, people are remembering BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on social media. The way Sushma Swaraj used to keep her words while in opposition. The leaders of the opposition party also praised him.

People are also sharing videos remembering Sushma. Congress Youth Committee President Srinivas posted a video of a speech given by Sushma Swaraj in the House from his official Twitter handle and wrote that Ek Thi Sansad, Ek Tha Democracy, Ek Thi Parliamentary Maryadayan Ek Tha. The party-opposition relationship is now a ‘remnant’ of personal enmity with the opposition and dictatorship. Actually this video is from when the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were about to take place.

In which Sushma Swaraj, while giving her speech in the house, said that this happened because there is a feeling at the core of Indian democracy…. And what is that feeling? What is the feeling that we are against each other but not enemies. And we protest on the basis of ideology. We oppose on the basis of policies….we oppose on the basis of programmes…is different..ideology.

Sushma Swaraj had said in her speech that different policies make the government, different programs make. We criticize him. That criticism is strong too. But even such intense criticism does not come in the way of personal relations with each other in Indian democracy. He laughed and said that my brother Kamal Nath used to confuse this house with his mischief… and respected Shinde ji used to solve it with his decency. And because of Sonia ji’s mediation, respected Prime Minister’s gentleness, your tolerance and Advani ji’s justice, this house could run in the midst of this mischief and decency.

There was one parliament,

One was democracy

One was parliamentary limits

There was a pros and cons relationship Now personal enmity with the opposition

People are also giving their feedback on this video of him. A Twitter user wrote that perhaps there were such leaders too. While sharing this video from @sunilsharma9055 Twitter account, it was written that listen to the abbot sitting in power, Parliament runs like this and not by spying. One Twitter user wrote that Kar Modi Shah and BJP should listen to their late leader Sushma Swaraj ji. While sharing a video of Sushma Swaraj from the Twitter handle, it was written that the lack of such a capable leader is felt every day in the country.





