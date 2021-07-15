People put up this banner outside Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, Big b show Big heart | MNS put up a banner outside Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, made such a demand

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has put up a banner outside the waiting bungalow of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan located in Juhu, Mumbai last night. It is written in the banner Big b show Big heart ‘Pratiksha’ Help BMC and people to widen the path of Sant Dnyaneshwar.

what is the whole matter

Preparations are being made in Mumbai to break a wall of Amitabh Bachchan’s house. Mumbai Municipal Corporation is preparing to demolish one side wall of Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow ‘Pratiksha’. In the year 2017 itself, BMC had sent a notice to Amitabh Bachchan, but Big B has not yet given any reply to this notice.

60 feet road

BMC wants to make 60 feet wide by breaking the wall of the actor’s bungalow, because at present the width of this road is only 45 feet. There is a jam in front of Amitabh Bachchan’s house every day, due to which this decision has been taken.

Amitabh has gone to court

Let us tell you, after getting the notice from BMC, the actor had moved the court. The court, while giving its verdict on this matter, had put a stay on this work. But last year the court talked about resuming the work.

Also read: ‘Bhishma’ started the class of ‘Dharmaraj’ in front of the people, said such things that the fans would get angry

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to