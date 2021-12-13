People sought employment from Keshav Prasad Maurya, who went to seek votes, former IAS took a jibe by sharing the video

A video of UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya is going viral. In this video people ask him about employment. In response, he says something like this.

In view of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, all the political parties have started their preparations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is campaigning for BJP. Home Minister Amit Shah has already made it clear that if BJP gets majority and the government is formed, then only CM Yogi will become. In view of the elections, other BJP leaders are also campaigning in UP. Meanwhile, a video of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya is going viral.

In the video going viral, Keshav Prasad Maurya reaches the public and tries to make his point, but from the front people start complaining to him about electricity and broken roads. Hearing this complaint, Keshav Prasad Maurya starts comforting the people. After this, the people present there also start talking to him about employment, but he tries to convince them again and again that if he comes to power again, then his words will be considered.

This video of Keshav Prasad Maurya has been shared by former IAS Surya Pratap Singh. He wrote, ‘Went to ask for votes, stool minister’s misfortune. Sneaking eyes, peeping side to side, giggled, bawled. Half inside the car, half outside. Apart from this, other people have also reacted to this. A user named Reet writes, ‘Ab ki baar EVM trust hai’. User Jang Bahadur wrote, ‘OBC society is being insulted because of you. That’s why you will never be voted down. What will the public get when you spend all the money on publicity?

User Manu Anand Raj wrote, ‘Maurya ji is half inside and half outside because time has no idea who can put outside and where.’ A user named Jai Singh Yadav writes, ‘This is just the beginning, people are sitting ready to take full account of development from BJP.’ A user named Baldev writes, ‘BJP has to be removed and the country has to be saved. This time the people of UP will not vote for BJP at any cost.

Went to ask for votes, stool minister’s misfortune. Sneaking eyes, peeping side to side, giggled, bawled. Half inside the car, half outside.#Ghazipur pic.twitter.com/6Orbcdm4Gj — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) December 12, 2021

User Gurpreet Singh Saini writes, ‘All these people are trapped like this. The cycle of time is such that they do not know whether half will be inside or half outside in the next election. The people of UP will completely throw them out in a few days. User Bindu Yadav writes, ‘The public mirror is showing how much telescopic development has happened.’