Entertainment

People started trolling Urfi Javed’s skirt by calling it a mosquito net, the actress gave such a reaction

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
People started trolling Urfi Javed’s skirt by calling it a mosquito net, the actress gave such a reaction
Written by admin
People started trolling Urfi Javed’s skirt by calling it a mosquito net, the actress gave such a reaction

People started trolling Urfi Javed’s skirt by calling it a mosquito net, the actress gave such a reaction

People started trolling Urfi Javed’s skirt by calling it a mosquito net, the actress gave such a reaction

Urfi Javed recently shared a video in a green suit. Which people are very fond of.

Internet sensation aka Javed is once again in the headlines. This time she is wearing such a dress, about which users are making various comments on social media. One even told his dress to be a mosquito net. At the same time, one said that they have a different red carpet going on.

Actually, Urfi is wearing a peach colored outfit, which has a bralette above and a transparent skirt below. With this, she has applied dark lipstick and is wearing matching sandals. Even though people troll her, the ex-contestant of Bigg Boss, Urfi Bindass believes in living. They do not make much difference to the reaction of the trollers.

People have started recognizing Urfi because of her unusual clothes. However, in an interview given to a website, the actress said that my identity is not only by clothes, I am more than that. I am a good actress and do good work. Along with this, Urfi said that she cannot be nude unnecessarily, unless she feels the need of her in the story, she cannot do anything like this. She says that she will say yes to a project only after reading the script.

Urfi Javed, who has always been in the headlines, has been seen in Indian clothes today. Seeing this, his fans and social media users are shocked. Urfi has shared a video wearing a green suit. She is looking very beautiful in this video. Urfi is seen handling her dupatta. Urfi is wearing ear-rings along with the suit and her make-up is also very simple.

READ Also  Nia Sharma Calls Her Boyfriend Rrahul Sudhir a Liar? Here’s Why

After seeing this avatar of her, her fans are unable to stop themselves from praising her. A fan wrote on his post – You are looking very beautiful. While the other wrote – Hi and posted fire emoji together.

By the way, Urfi is very active on social media and posts reels on different songs every day. But this time his simple style is a bit different. Recently a music video of Urfi, who lives in the limelight, has been released. His fans are very much liking his song.


#People #started #trolling #Urfi #Javeds #skirt #calling #mosquito #net #actress #gave #reaction

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Rakesh Tikait said on Singhu Border killing- soldiers are dying on the border will the government resign? Questioned Delhi Haryana Police

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment