People started trolling Urfi Javed’s skirt by calling it a mosquito net, the actress gave such a reaction

Internet sensation aka Javed is once again in the headlines. This time she is wearing such a dress, about which users are making various comments on social media. One even told his dress to be a mosquito net. At the same time, one said that they have a different red carpet going on.

Actually, Urfi is wearing a peach colored outfit, which has a bralette above and a transparent skirt below. With this, she has applied dark lipstick and is wearing matching sandals. Even though people troll her, the ex-contestant of Bigg Boss, Urfi Bindass believes in living. They do not make much difference to the reaction of the trollers.

People have started recognizing Urfi because of her unusual clothes. However, in an interview given to a website, the actress said that my identity is not only by clothes, I am more than that. I am a good actress and do good work. Along with this, Urfi said that she cannot be nude unnecessarily, unless she feels the need of her in the story, she cannot do anything like this. She says that she will say yes to a project only after reading the script.

Urfi Javed, who has always been in the headlines, has been seen in Indian clothes today. Seeing this, his fans and social media users are shocked. Urfi has shared a video wearing a green suit. She is looking very beautiful in this video. Urfi is seen handling her dupatta. Urfi is wearing ear-rings along with the suit and her make-up is also very simple.

After seeing this avatar of her, her fans are unable to stop themselves from praising her. A fan wrote on his post – You are looking very beautiful. While the other wrote – Hi and posted fire emoji together.

By the way, Urfi is very active on social media and posts reels on different songs every day. But this time his simple style is a bit different. Recently a music video of Urfi, who lives in the limelight, has been released. His fans are very much liking his song.